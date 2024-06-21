Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 50-1
These are the very best managed service providers in the world. Channel Futures presents the MSP 501, companies ranked 50-1.
June 21, 2024
Company Name: Meriplex
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 50
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 29
Number of employees: 800
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: ECI
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 49
Location: Boston, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 731
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Technology
Company Name: Computer Resources of America
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 48
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 108
Number of employees: 82
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: RESTECH
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 47
Location: Metairie, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 355
Number of employees: 38
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Retail
Company Name: Nero Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 46
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 20
Number of employees: 1
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Creative Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 45
Location: Skokie, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 79
Number of employees: 150
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Forum Info-Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 44
Location: Corona, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 85
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: IT Management Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 43
Location: Salem, NH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 137
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: EpiOn
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 42
Location: Cookeville, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Pegasus Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 41
Location: Kennett Square, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 62
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Masser Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 40
Location: El Paso, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 172
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: Advanced Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 39
Location: Los Angeles, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Frontline Managed Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 38
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 50
Number of employees: 1,000
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Net at Work
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 37
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 258
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Portland Managed Services, a Division of Netropole
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 36
Location: Portland, OR
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 81
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Orion Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 35
Location: Washington, DC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Pegasus Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 34
Location: Frisco, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: LMJ Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 33
Location: Anchorage, AK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 66
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Triton Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 32
Location: Dallas, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 136
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, IoT, Manufacturing
Company Name: Align
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 31
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 60
Number of employees: 52
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Technology
Company Name: Velocity IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 30
Location: Dallas, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 5
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Coretelligent
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 29
Location: Needham, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 382
Number of employees: 304
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Professional Services
Company Name: Natural Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 28
Location: San Diego, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 71
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: High Point Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 27
Location: West Fargo, ND
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 202
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Homefield IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 26
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 173
Number of employees: 101
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising
Company Name: Ascendant Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 25
Location: Somerset, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 65
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Panurgy
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 24
Location: Cedar Knolls, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 99
Number of employees: 37
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: System Source
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 23
Location: Hunt Valley, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 60
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: ONUVO
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 22
Location: Guaynabo, PR
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: DCG Technical Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 21
Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 32
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: Nothing But NET
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 20
Location: Chandler, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 7
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Nuspire
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 19
Location: Commerce, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 254
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Technology, Business/Pro Services
Company Name: Collabrance
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 18
Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 34
Number of employees: 48
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: eMazzanti Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 17
Location: Hoboken, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 468
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: Assured Data Protection
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 16
Location: Herndon, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 36
Number of employees: 97
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Trapp Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 15
Location: Phoenix, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: TPx
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 14
Location: Austin, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 9
Number of employees: 880
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Retail
Company Name: XBASE Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 13
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 26
Number of employees: 42
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ThinkGard
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 12
Location: Hoover, AL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 24
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Government (State and Local), Manufacturing
Company Name: Netgain Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 11
Location: Minnetonka, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 37
Number of employees: 102
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: CDW
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 10
Location: Vernon Hills, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 10
Number of employees: 15,125
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: AKATI Sekurity
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 9
Location: Kuala Lampur, MY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 12
Number of employees: 325
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: 360 SOC
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 8
Location: Phoenix, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 25
Number of employees: 39
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Zayo Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 7
Location: Denver, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 8
Number of employees: 3,320
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Recovery Point Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 6
Location: Gaithersburg, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 14
Number of employees: 91
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: DoIT International
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 5
Location: Santa Clara, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 2
Number of employees: 585
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Communications/Telecom, Engineering/Architecture, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Technology
Company Name: 3Cloud
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 4
Location: Downers Grove, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 27
Number of employees: 750
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Retail
Company Name: Expedient
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 3
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 114
Number of employees: 391
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology
Company Name: Ensono
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 2
Location: Downers Grove, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 1
Number of employees: 356
Customer size target: Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Insight
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 1
Location: Chandler, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14,437
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Insight
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 1
Location: Chandler, AZ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14,437
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail
This is it. No more waiting to learn which 50 companies sit atop the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501. You'll find the list of the world's top managed service providers in the slideshow above.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
If you're wondering about the criteria that define a top MSP, check out our analysis featuring insight not only from the survey data we collected, but also firsthand accounts from some of the top MSPs themselves.
Lest you think that this marks the end of our MSP 501 coverage for 2024, hold your breath. There are more lists and analysis ahead.
Next month we will break our lists down by geography so you can see how each MSP ranked by state, province and country. Later in the year, we will highlight those managed service providers that are tops in security and cloud, plus woman- and minority-owned businesses, top-growth MSPs, channel "disruptors" and more.
As we approach our MSP Summit in Atlanta, Sept. 16-19, we'll unveil our NextGen list, highlighting those companies that are on the cutting-edge of innovation, without regard for how large or small they are. Some MSPs will make both the MSP 501 and the NextGen. And don't forget, we will honor our MSP 501 community at our MSP 501 gala in Atlanta on the biggest night of the year in the channel.
Furthermore, throughout the year we will continue to offer in-depth analysis that we develop from the mountains of data we collected in this year's survey. Expect your business acumen to improve from what your peers have contributed to the world's largest survey and ranking of managed service providers.
Want to see the complete rankings in one document? We've compiled it for you.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows that we revealed this week:
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 100-51June 21, 2024|50 Slides
D&H Panel: AI Readiness Top Priority for Channel PartnersJune 21, 2024|6 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 50-1June 21, 2024|50 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 150-101June 20, 2024|50 Slides