Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 200-151
We've reached the top 200 of this year's Channel Futures MSP 501, the world's best managed service providers. See who ranked 200-151.
June 20, 2024
Company Name: Charles Square
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 200
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 454
Number of employees: 56
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting
Company Name: ATB Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 199
Location: Chesterfield, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 373
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: StratusPointIT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 198
Location: Chelmsford, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 198
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Great White North Technology Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 197
Location: Schumacher, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 156
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Progressive Computer Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 196
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 155
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Your IT Department
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 195
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking:
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: K2 Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 194
Location: Gillette, WY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: RESULTS Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 193
Location: Overland Park, KS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 339
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Rouse Consulting Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 192
Location: Moline, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 151
Number of employees: 36
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Network Right
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 191
Location: San Francisco, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Ntirety
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 190
Location: Austin, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 366
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Retail
Company Name: KaufmanIT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 189
Location: Irvine, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 157
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Invario Network Engineers
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 188
Location: Falls Church, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Datalyst
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 187
Location: Lakeville, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 28
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: WorkSmart
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 186
Location: Durham, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 206
Number of employees: 100
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: 1Path
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 185
Location: Atlanta, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 162
Number of employees: 230
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Sourcepass
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 184
Location: Melville, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 191
Number of employees: 550
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Apogee IT Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 183
Location: North York, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 212
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, IoT, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Tecala Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 182
Location: Sydney, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 143
Number of employees: 240
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: IntegriCom
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 181
Location: Suwanee, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Reliable Technology Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 180
Location: Frisco, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Strategic Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 179
Location: Torrance, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 142
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Legal
Company Name: Prototype IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 178
Location: Lewisville, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 234
Number of employees: 55
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Sensible Business Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 177
Location: Norwest, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 129
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: 415 Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 176
Location: Canton, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 293
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Solsoft Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 175
Location: Bristol, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 267
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: XFER Communications
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 174
Location: Livonia, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Lanware
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 173
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 254
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Braden Business Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 172
Location: Fishers, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking:
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Mann Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 171
Location: San Francisco, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 302
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Retail, Technology
Company Name: Centorrino Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 170
Location: Coburg, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 45
Number of employees: 290
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Braver Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 169
Location: Gaunton, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 207
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: At-Net Services dba ExpertIP
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 168
Location: Charlotte, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 111
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing
Company Name: i.t.NOW
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 167
Location: Pleasant Grove, UT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 343
Number of employees: 55
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, MultiFamily Residential, Senior Living
Company Name: PCS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 166
Location: Moorestown, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 97
Number of employees: 265
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: BECA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 165
Location: Duluth, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 122
Number of employees: 33
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Technology
Company Name: Cloud Carib
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 164
Location: Nassau, Bahamas
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 6
Number of employees: 151
Customer size target: Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: I.T. Solutions of South Florida
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 163
Location: Hypoluxo, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 406
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Pure IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 162
Location: Calgary, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 139
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: ASG Information Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 161
Location: Wallingford, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 94
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: JENLOR Integrations
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 160
Location: Canonsburg, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 194
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Ashton Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 159
Location: Beachwood, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 210
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Kosh Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 158
Location: Albuquerque, NM
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 179
Number of employees: 34
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Common Knowledge Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 157
Location: Englewood,CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 155
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Manufacturing
Company Name: Atlantic
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 156
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 117
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Stasmayer
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 155
Location: North Charleston, SC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 167
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: ZNetLive
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 154
Location: Jaipur, India
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 384
Number of employees: 91
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Strategic Technology Associates
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 153
Location: Moncton, NB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 142
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Applied Microsystems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 152
Location: Anchorage, AK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 164
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing
Company Name: IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 151
Location: Fort Washington, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 95
Number of employees: 430
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 151
Location: Fort Washington, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 95
Number of employees: 430
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
The penultimate day of the 2024 MSP 501 reveal of the world's very best managed service providers is upon us.
So far this week we've shown you who ranked 501-200 in the world's most comprehensive survey and assessment of MSPs from around the globe.
Today we unleash those ranked 200-101, starting with 200-151 in the slideshow above. Come back at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to get a look at those MSPs ranked 150-101.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
Meantime, it's not too late to register for Thursday's MSP 501 webinar, where we'll not only offer some of the key insights and trends impacting this year's MSP 501 winners, we'll show you the top 100 managed service providers a full day before they are generally available on the Channel Futures website.
Once you've attended the webinar, read our analysis of what our MSP 501ers are seeing in the market and the methodology we used to come up with our rankings.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Cato Networks Unveils MSASE Partner PlatformJune 20, 2024|6 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 200-151June 20, 2024|50 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 250-201June 19, 2024|50 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 300-251June 19, 2024|50 Slides