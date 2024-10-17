RapidScale, TalkDesk Team on AI-Fueled CCaaS

The Cox Business-owned company has built its own CCaaS toolset that it says will help customers improve productivity and customer experiences with AI.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 17, 2024

AI CCaaS core of new RapidScale-Talkdesk partnership
RapidScale is expanding into the contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) market with a new solution to improve customer service options with actionable metrics and AI tools.

The Cox-owned company launched its AI CCaaS solution on Thursday in partnership with TalkDesk. This solution will provide new tools for enhancing the customer service experience through artificial intelligence-powered features. These include advanced reporting with actionable metrics, no-code visual scripting, and driving interaction flows.

"We're excited to bring this powerful CCaaS solution to our clients. Our offering allows businesses to modernize their contact centers with minimal effort while delivering superior customer service that meets the demands of today's digital landscape," said RapidScale president Duane Barnes. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing businesses with innovative and reliable cloud solutions that optimize their operations and improve customer engagement.”

“Our partnership with RapidScale is driving the expansion of our cloud-native capabilities to even more businesses, empowering them to elevate their customer service with AI-driven insights and seamless omnichannel interactions,” said Talkdesk SVP of strategic alliances Al Caravelli. “We look forward to how this collaboration will help organizations create the kind of customer experiences that build loyalty and drive business success.”

RapidScale, TalkDesk Quickly Rising in AI CCaaS Market

RapidScale has expanded a significant part of its operations in recent months. The company entered the cloud observability market with a new partnership in September. It also announced a partnership in August that will allow it to provide Google Cloud services to its customer base.

TalkDesk received the fastest-growing vendor honor in this fall's Avant Partner Awards. It was also identified by Metrigy as one of the top 10 CCaaS companies in 2024.

