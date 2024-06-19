Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 150-101
The penultimate day of the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 reveal culminates in those companies ranked 150-101.
June 20, 2024
Company Name: Applied Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 150
Location: Brookfield, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 130
Number of employees: 132
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Synivate
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 149
Location: Sharon, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 91
Number of employees: 8
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising
Company Name: ItCon
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 148
Location: Suffern, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 131
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Government (State and Local), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: Simplex-IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 147
Location: Stow, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 113
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Novem
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 146
Location: Cheadle, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 205
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Tabush Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 145
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 208
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Zephyr Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 144
Location: Laguna Hills, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 288
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Power Consulting Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 143
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 161
Number of employees: 51
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Connections for Business
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 142
Location: Hollywood, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: 360IT PARTNERS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 141
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 272
Number of employees: 42
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Ship Building & Repair
Company Name: IT Support RI
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 140
Location: North Smithfield, RI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 77
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Uprite Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 139
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 203
Number of employees: 33
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Stronghold Data
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 138
Location: Joplin, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 82
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Fantastic IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 137
Location: Torrance, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 178
Number of employees: 41
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: IMPACT Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 136
Location: Salisbury, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: KeyStone Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 135
Location: Cleveland, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 154
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: NetTech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 134
Location: Monroe, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 141
Number of employees: 33
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Machado Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 133
Location: Worcester, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 221
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Star Managed Services, a Division of Stargel Office Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 132
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 187
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: IT Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 131
Location: Grande Prairie, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 52
Number of employees: 33
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment
Company Name: CompassMSP
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 130
Location: West Hartford, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 115
Number of employees: 224
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Chalkline Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 129
Location: Borehamwood, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 291
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Nucleus Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 128
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 81
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Pendello Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 127
Location: Prairie Village, KS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 202
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ActiveCo Technology Management
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 126
Location: Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 90
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: CTG Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 125
Location: Bedford, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 121
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Lumos Technology Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 124
Location: Colleyville, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 7
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Technology
Company Name: Net Xperts
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 123
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 40
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ITS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 122
Location: Simi Valley, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 289
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: TruAdvantage
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 121
Location: San Jose, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 105
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Life Sciences
Company Name: Chortek
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 120
Location: Waukesha, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 18
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Warehouse Distribution
Company Name: Kain Mathrick Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 119
Location: Port Melbourne, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 211
Number of employees: 62
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Envision Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 118
Location: Alexandria, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Strategic Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 117
Location: Henrico, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 72
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Single Point Global
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 116
Location: Ashburn, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 106
Number of employees: 54
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Nonprofit Organizations, Technology, Staffing, GovCon
Company Name: Xptertechs
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 115
Location: Columbia, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: NexusTek
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 114
Location: Greenwood Village, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 87
Number of employees: 319
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Pioneer-360
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 113
Location: New Philadelphia, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 231
Number of employees: 34
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Awecomm
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 112
Location: Troy, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Maxwell IT Company
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 111
Location: Seattle, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 158
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Quatrro Business Support Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 110
Location: Marietta, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 17
Number of employees: 2,300
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail, Technology
Company Name: USWired
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 109
Location: Campbell, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 181
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (College and University), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Kinetix Technology Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 108
Location: San Francisco, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 48
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Technology
Company Name: Atlas Professional Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 107
Location: Tampa, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 213
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: ITFIRM.COM
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 106
Location: Charlotte, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Matrix Business IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 105
Location: Fareham, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: SIAX Computing Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 104
Location: Hallam, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 9
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Fifosys
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 103
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 185
Number of employees: 46
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Retail
Company Name: Ideal Integrations
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 102
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 150
Number of employees: 131
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Xobee Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 101
Location: Fresno, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 63
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Farming/Agriculture, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Xobee Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 101
Location: Fresno, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 63
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Farming/Agriculture, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
We're nearing the end of our weeklong reveal of the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, the very best managed service providers from around the globe.
The slideshow above displays honorees ranked 150-101. Be sure to return to the Channel Futures home page Friday, June 21, at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT for companies that cracked the top 100.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
For a deep dive into how we determined who are the top MSPs in the world, read our analysis that includes interviews with our MSP 501ers.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 150-101June 20, 2024|50 Slides
Cato Networks Unveils MSASE Partner PlatformJune 20, 2024|6 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 200-151June 20, 2024|50 Slides
Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 250-201June 19, 2024|50 Slides