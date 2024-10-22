Sherweb Marketplace Expands Veeam Offerings

Veeam's data protection and cloud connection solutions are all now available on the Sherweb marketplace, offering new tools for enterprise data protection.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 22, 2024

Sherweb marketplace gets Veeam
Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock

Cloud marketplace Sherweb is making Veeam's data resilience tools available on the Sherweb marketplace, allowing clients to take additional action to protect their data.

Sherweb announced on Tuesday that it was integrating Veeam Data Platform, Veeam Cloud Connect and Veeam Service Provider Console into the Sherweb Marketplace. These solutions will offer improved data resilience tools and advanced data protection. These include backup, disaster recovery and business continuity services.

“Our expanded offering of Veeam enables us to support more tailored solutions for MSPs,” said Benji Germainvice president of product at Sherweb. “With expanded Veeam capabilities, our partners can deliver highly customized services to meet the unique needs of their clients.”

"We're excited to work alongside Sherweb to provide MSPs with the tools they need to safeguard their clients' most valuable assets and keep their businesses running and secure,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and SVP of Americas at Veeam. “Together, we're making data protection more accessible, efficient and reliable, and empowering overall data resilience."

Veeam Latest Addition to Sherweb Marketplace

Veeam's products are now available on Sherweb's growing marketplace.

The Canada-based company released Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud in late September on its marketplace in hopes of simplifying the data protection management of MSPs.

Read more about:

Products and Services

About the Author

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

