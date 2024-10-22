Cloud marketplace Sherweb is making Veeam's data resilience tools available on the Sherweb marketplace, allowing clients to take additional action to protect their data.

Sherweb announced on Tuesday that it was integrating Veeam Data Platform, Veeam Cloud Connect and Veeam Service Provider Console into the Sherweb Marketplace. These solutions will offer improved data resilience tools and advanced data protection. These include backup, disaster recovery and business continuity services.

Sherweb's Benji Germain

“Our expanded offering of Veeam enables us to support more tailored solutions for MSPs,” said Benji Germain, vice president of product at Sherweb. “With expanded Veeam capabilities, our partners can deliver highly customized services to meet the unique needs of their clients.”

Veeam's Shiva Pillay

"We're excited to work alongside Sherweb to provide MSPs with the tools they need to safeguard their clients' most valuable assets and keep their businesses running and secure,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and SVP of Americas at Veeam. “Together, we're making data protection more accessible, efficient and reliable, and empowering overall data resilience."

Veeam Latest Addition to Sherweb Marketplace

Veeam's products are now available on Sherweb's growing marketplace.

The Canada-based company released Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud in late September on its marketplace in hopes of simplifying the data protection management of MSPs.

Related:Xurrent Showing MSPs AI ROI Through Service Management Platform