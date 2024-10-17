D&H Distributing is on track to achieve over 60% growth in its modern security category this year as it helps partners transition to MSSPs.

That’s according to Jason Bystrak, D&H Distributing’s senior vice president of modern solutions. D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services.

For end users, cybersecurity is quickly moving to an as-a-service model, Bystrak said.

“You hear about all the cybersecurity attacks and they've almost thrown up their hands and said, 'Look, I can't just buy hardware or software and solve this myself; I need someone to come in here and run my security environment and protect me,'” he said. “That's really driven a transition to MSSPs being involved with the delivery of that solution. So it’s shifted the onus to them.

"What we've done with our modern security practice is," he continued, "first of all, worked with our vendor partners to onboard leading vendors, and help them with their MSSP programs and offerings in order to operationalize them and make them easy for the channel to consume. And we've spent a lot of time educating our VARs and MSPs on how to make the move to that. At a high level, that's the strategy. Whether or not you're delivering it as a service, a piece of hardware or software, everything that goes around it, we put together the whole solution and support it alongside our partner.”

More Support for D&H Distributing Partners

D&H Distributing is doubling the size of its modern security team to better support partners’ efforts to transition to the MSSP business model. That includes sales specialists, technical solution architects and an expanded vendor management team.

The distributor is also enhancing its SuccessPath partner trainings in this category. That includes recurring webinars led by Ryan Flynn, its director of modern security, plus multiple security sessions at its Thread and Partnerfi technology events led by Bystrak.

D&H Distributing’s solutions architect team consists of leaders from the MSP community. The distributor’s sales and technical teams hold more than 50 cybersecurity certifications. Partners rely on D&H Distributing’s team to not only build a multilayered security solution, but also to navigate complex vendor programs to enhance their profitability.

