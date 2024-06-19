Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 300-251

Our weeklong 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 countdown continues with top managed service providers ranked 300-251.

Channel Futures Staff

June 19, 2024

50 Slides
2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Rankings 300-251

Company Name: Sedoc Digital Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 300
Location: Reggio Emilia, Italy
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 215
Number of employees: 208
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology

Company Name: Buchanan Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 299
Location: Grapevine, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 140
Number of employees: 663
Customer size target: Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail

Company Name: GadellNet Consulting Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 298
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 306
Number of employees: 176
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Ricoh USA
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 297
Location: Exton, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 138
Number of employees: 306
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Professional service-type firms

Company Name: IT Service ArchiTechs
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 296
Location: Springfield, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing

Company Name: Blue Layer
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 295
Location: Lubbock, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 383
Number of employees: 54
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Akita
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 294
Location: Wrotham, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 132
Number of employees: 78
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing

Company Name: iuvo
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 293
Location: Boston, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 396
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Technology, Life Sciences/ EDA / Biotech

Company Name: Allied Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 292
Location: Little Rock, AK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 166
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing

Company Name: Netitude
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 291
Location: Frome, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 307
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising

Company Name: Apex Technology Management
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 290
Location: Redding, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 245
Number of employees: 46
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology

Company Name: Bastionpoint Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 289
Location: Richmond, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 282
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Dresner Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 288
Location: Savage, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking:N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A

Company Name: Antisyn
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 287
Location: Jacksonville, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 405
Number of employees: N/A
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical

Company Name: RDI
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 286
Location: Milford, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 31
Number of employees: 34
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, IoT, Retail

Company Name: Endsight
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 285
Location: Napa, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 334
Number of employees: 146
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology, Wineries/Vineyards

Company Name: Lincoln IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 284
Location: Hicksville, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 448
Number of employees: 149
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Computing Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 283
Location: Riverwoods, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 227
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Pileus Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 282
Location: Wichita, KS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Groff NetWorks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 281
Location: Troy, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 324
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Totally Secure Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 280
Location: Sacramento, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate

Company Name: Tech Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 279
Location: South Burlington, VT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Bondgate IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 278
Location: Darlington, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 251
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Complete Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 277
Location: Sparta, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing

Company Name: Generation IX Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 276
Location: Culver City, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served:Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising

Company Name: US Resources
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 275
Location: Vienna, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 270
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Cooperative Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 274
Location: Windsor, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 233
Number of employees: 45
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing

Company Name: Technology Advisory Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 273
Location: Warwick, RI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 305
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Simplitfy
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 272
Location: Lake Worth, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A

Company Name: EPX Technical Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 271
Location: Stafford, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 161
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A

Company Name: Lyra Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 270
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 800
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A

Company Name: ECMSI
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 269
Location: Struthers, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 351
Number of employees: 31
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: CyberTek MSSP
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 268
Location: Pensacola, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 253
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: CATS Technology Solutions Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 267
Location: Morganville, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 11
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Infuse Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 266
Location: Derby, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 18
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing

Company Name: Shaw Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 265
Location: Montgomery, AL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 452
Number of employees: 41
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: KPInterface
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 264
Location: Limerick, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 315
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Red Rhino Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 263
Location: Abbotsford, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 422
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology

Company Name: Convergence Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 262
Location: Portland, OR
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 153
Number of employees: 217
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Five Nines
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 261
Location: Lincoln, NE
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 170
Number of employees: 141
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Solution Builders
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 260
Location: Bloomington, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: DPC Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 259
Location: Jacksonville, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate

Company Name: M3 Technology Consultants
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 258
Location: Centreville, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 283
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Pearl Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 257
Location: Peoria Heights, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 58
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing

Company Name: Intelligent Technical Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 256
Location: Las Vegas, NV
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 147
Number of employees: 325
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail

Company Name: Key Methods
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 255
Location: Wenatchee, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 256
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Farming/Agriculture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: TechWyse
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 254
Location: Bishop's Stortford, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: Skynet Innovations
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 253
Location: Cincinnati, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 118
Number of employees: 53
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations

Company Name: CBIZ CompuData
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 252
Location: Philadelphia, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 62
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing

Company Name: Optimal Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 251
Location: Zeeland, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 314
Number of employees: 50
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Legal, Nonprofit Organizations, Consulting/Professional Services Firms

After two days of introducing some of the top managed service providers of 2024, Wednesday brings us to the start of the top 300 in our Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking.

These MSPs not only provide and manage outstanding services for their clients, they offer extraordinary customer service and support, customizing product capabilities and solutions to set themselves apart.

For those interested in our methodology, we offer a deep dive into how we ranked the top MSPs.

The slideshow above features MSPs ranked 300-251 this year. We'll have the next 50, those top-performing managed service providers ranked 250-201, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, later today on Channel Futures. Be sure to check our home page then.

Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.

One of the highlights of MSP 501 reveal week is our webinar, Thursday, June 20. We'll dive more into the criteria that define a top MSP and give you a sneak peek at the top 100 before we make it generally available on Channel Futures on Friday, June 21. You can register for that event here.

See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:

