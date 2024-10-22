AI Shines at Canalys Forum North America: Dell, Lenovo, HPE

AI is on the minds of the top vendors and distributors in the channel — most importantly, how they can help partners navigate this revolution, which just happens to be a two-way street.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

October 23, 2024

Leadership panel at Canalys Forum North America 2024
Left to right: Canalys' Alastair Edwards, TD Synnex's Patrick Zammit, Insight's Hilary Kerner, D&H Distributing's Marty Bauerlein and Arrow's Eric Nowak at Canalys Forum North America 2024, Miami Beach, Oct. 23.

CANALYS FORUM NORTH AMERICA — If you sat through the Wednesday keynote session at the Canalys Forum North America in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, you might get the idea that artificial intelligence (AI) is a thing.

And by "thing," we mean a massive opportunity for channel partners.

But while AI remains a somewhat nebulous topic to some, the analysts at Canalys, alongside the top vendor and distributor execs gracing the Canalys Forum stage this week, are putting AI into real terms. It's not necessarily AI itself but how it is weaved into all sorts of technology that partners sell; in some cases, tech they've sold for years.

From PCs to the data center, partners will find an AI revolution landing on their doorsteps if it hasn't already. And that's not just for large enterprise customers. In some ways, innovation might begin with the SMB partner and customer as they look to be more productive on a budget.

But AI isn't the only topic at this week's event. Canalys analysts offered plenty of updates on the overall market opportunity, breaking that down into categories such as software as a service, security and more.

About the Author

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

