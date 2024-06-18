Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 350-301
The second half of the second day of the 2024 MSP 501 reveal features the world's top managed service providers, ranked 350-301.
June 18, 2024
Company Name: SysGen Solutions Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 350
Location: Calgary, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 290
Number of employees: 116
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: B4 Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 349
Location: Fonthill, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Farming/Agriculture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Daystar
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 348
Location: Newington, NH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 420
Number of employees: 27
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing
Company Name: RCS Professional Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 347
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: M.I.T. Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 346
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 440
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Be Structured Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 345
Location: Los Angeles, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 443
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Farming/Agriculture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Intech Hawaii
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 344
Location: Honolulu, HI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: RSM US
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 343
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 2,725
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Red Key Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 342
Location: White Plains, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 274
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 341
Location: Ramsey, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 67
Number of employees: 940
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Government (Federal)
Company Name: T-Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 340
Location: London, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 88
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal
Company Name: Systems Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 339
Location: Paducah, KY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 265
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: InnoTek Computer Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 338
Location: Bloomsburg, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 279
Number of employees: 13
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Canoa Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 337
Location: Austin, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 169
Number of employees: 3
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Goodwin PC Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 336
Location: Olive Branch, MS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 246
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ExcalTech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 335
Location: Lake Barrington, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 380
Number of employees: 55
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: blueAPACHE
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 334
Location: Abbotsford, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 322
Number of employees: 275
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: RADCOMP Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 333
Location: White Salmon, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 311
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: C-Forward
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 332
Location: Covington, KY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 280
Number of employees: 36
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Fidelis
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 331
Location: Renton, WA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 357
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: First Focus
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 330
Location: Sydney, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 249
Number of employees: 285
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Colden Company
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 329
Location: St. Augustine, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 294
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: MVP Network Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 328
Location: Buffalo, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 303
Number of employees: 62
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: MB Consulting Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 327
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 247
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Rivell
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 326
Location: Sewell, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal
Company Name: CIO Landing
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 325
Location: Northfield, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 41
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Real Estate
Company Name: Business Computer Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 324
Location: Ramsgate, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 209
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Velocity Network
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 323
Location: Erie, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 252
Number of employees: 80
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Education (K12), Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Carden IT Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 322
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 37
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: IronEdge Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 321
Location: Houston, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 195
Number of employees: 154
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing
Company Name: Tolar Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 320
Location: Abilene, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 333
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: Thriveon
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 319
Location: Eden Prairie, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 271
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Eberly Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 318
Location: West Lawn, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: FatNinjas
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 317
Location: Klang, Malaysia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 59
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (College and University), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: NetEffect
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 316
Location: Las Vegas, NV
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 455
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: PEAKE Technology Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 315
Location: Bowie, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 102
Number of employees: 46
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: CyFlare
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 314
Location: Rochester, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 112
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Path Forward IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 313
Location: Cincinnati, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 149
Number of employees: 90
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Otto IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 312
Location: Northcote, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 433
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Lantium
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 311
Location: Blue Bell, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 69
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Olmec Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 310
Location: Denville, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 298
Number of employees: 70
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Expera Information Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 309
Location: Calgary, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 341
Number of employees: 49
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: BoomTech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 308
Location: Boca Raton, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 310
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: QuoStar Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 307
Location: Bournemouth , UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 76
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Ballast Services
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 306
Location: Oldsmar, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 276
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Technology
Company Name: happier IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 305
Location: Surrey, BC, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 186
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: LightEdge Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 304
Location: Des Moines, IA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 313
Number of employees: 265
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: CommTech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 303
Location: Metairie, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 217
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal
Company Name: Skyriver IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 302
Location: San Diego, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Clare Computer Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 301
Location: San Ramon, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 327
Number of employees: 40
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
We're nearing the halfway point in the 2024 MSP 501 rankings, where we reveal who are the top managed service providers in the world. They include some of the largest enterprise channel partners on down to those serving local customers in their hometowns.
Be sure to check out our newly revamped methodology here.
The companies in the slideshow above, ranked 350-301 in this year's assessment, are MSPs offering emerging technology opportunities to their customers. We'll have the next 50, those outstanding companies ranked 300-251, at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, Wednesday, on Channel Futures. Be sure to check our home page then.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
Don't miss our MSP 501 webinar, Thursday, June 20. We'll dive more into the criteria that define a top MSP and give you a sneak peek at the top 100 before we make it generally available on Channel Futures on Friday, June 21. You can register for that event here.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
