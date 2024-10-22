Lenovo 360 Framework Expands to Help MSPs, GSIs
The Lenovo 360 Global Partner Framework will have five unique "journeys" to help MSPs, GSIs and other partners sell to their customers.
October 22, 2024
Lenovo will provide customized versions of its 360 Framework to simplify a partner's ability to sell products from across the vendor's portfolio of devices and software.
The vendor announced Tuesday five "partner journeys" within its 360 Global Partner Framework. These journeys offer specialized resources and tools for partners to use to sell related products and services. The journeys are divided into Lenovo 360 for MSPs, for global systems integrators, AI, data management and education.
Each of the programs will provide digital platforms that host the resources partners require to succeed through practices like sales enablement, marketing and communication. They also contain training, reward programs for active partners, communities for sharing practices and marketing assets for their use.
Lenovo's Pascal Bourguet
“As industries increasingly turn to AI-driven solutions, flexible data management and cloud services, Lenovo 360 provides partners with the tools and training needed to meet customer demand and stay ahead of technological advancements in these dynamic segments,” said Pascal Bourguet, VP and global channel chief at Lenovo. “We are focusing our efforts initially in these high-growth areas and will continue to bring additional pathways to new verticals, technologies, and routes to market over time.”
Lenovo 360 Timeline
Lenovo 360 will get a number of additional tools and additions in coming months. These include newsletter personalization via the Communications Center, a content creation platform for creating campaigns and sales assets. There's also an expanded solutions hub.
Lenovo 360 for MSPs is available now in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, India and Australia. Look for all other Lenovo 360 experiences to launch in April.
Lenovo launched the 360 Framework three years ago to help partners capitalize on service-led and solutions-led opportunities for their customers.
