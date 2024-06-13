VMware Revenue Drops at Broadcom in First Full Quarter

Observers are pointing to declining VMware revenue as evidence that Broadcom could be sacrificing customer loyalty for financial performance.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

June 13, 2024

VMware revenue slide

Could end users and channel partners be breaking away from Broadcom’s hold on their VMware environments? Newly revealed VMware revenue figures indicate that could be the case.

The chipmaker just announced its latest earnings and observers are pointing to declining VMware revenue as evidence that Broadcom could be sacrificing customer loyalty for financial performance. As partners well know, Broadcom has incurred a lot of controversy since buying VMware and changing everything from pricing to partner programs.

The company might be making some headway in Europe, though. Today, Broadcom issued a significant VMware Cloud Service Provider announcement that partners will want to read.

After that, find out what more is happening at Amazon Web Services around generative AI. The company just held its security-focused re:Inforce event this week, which heavily featured AI news. This latest announcement, while separate, ties in somewhat.

Then, shift over to a string of announcements from Oracle. The up-and-coming hyperscaler has new deals with Google Cloud, and with OpenAI and Microsoft, on top of its latest quarterly earnings.

Catch up on cloud computing news around VMware revenue, and more, in today’s slideshow roundup above.

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

