Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 250-201
These are the top managed service providers in the world, ranked 250-201.
June 19, 2024
Company Name: ENVIZION IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 250
Location: Zeeland, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing. Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Method Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 249
Location: Cypress, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 453
Number of employees: 54
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: AgileBlue
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 248
Location: Ashburn, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Technology
Company Name: Ocean Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 247
Location: Ashburn, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/REal Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising/, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Professional Computer Management
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 246
Location: Hamilton, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 244
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: 7tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 245
Location: San Antonio, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 27
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance./Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Comvision Australia
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 244
Location: Wheelers Hill, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 269
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Vision Computer Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 243
Location: Northville, MI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 243
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: PCH Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 242
Location: Sewell, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 15
Number of employees: 27
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Fit Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 241
Location: Cleveland, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 223
Number of employees: 163
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 emplkoyees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: AGJ Systems & Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 240
Location: Gulfport, MS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 224
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (state and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment
Company Name: TechSolutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 239
Location: Wilmington, DE
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499) employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: BIOS Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 238
Location: Metairie, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 262
Number of employees: 11
Customer size target: Small business (26-100), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: SparkNav
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 237
Location: Charlotte, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 39
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999), Enterprise (1000 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Technology
Company Name: ArcSource Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 236
Location: Albany, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 292
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Manufacturing, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: New Charter
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 235
Location: Denver, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 47
Number of employees: 1,053
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees) Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: The AME Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 234
Location: Vincennes, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 171
Number of employees: 198
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Teleglobal Consulting Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 233
Location: Markham, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 368
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Other profressional services
Company Name: CIS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 232
Location: San Clemente, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 113
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care.Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Retail
Company Name: Grant McGregor
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 231
Location: Edinburgh, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 146
Number of employees: 22
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees))
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Technology
Company Name: Complete Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 230
Location: Saskatoon, SK, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Low Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Operations
Company Name: ATSG
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 229
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 68
Number of employees: 758
Customer size target: Lower midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999, Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Retail
Company Name: Global Data Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 228
Location: Lafayette, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 194
Number of employees: 121
Customer size target: Small Business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (state and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: TechMD
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 227
Location: Endicott, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 262
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midnmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Teal
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 226
Location: Alexandria, VA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 66
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organiations, Govertnment contractors
Company Name: RODIN Business Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 225
Location: Wollongong, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Accent Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 224
Location: Lafayette, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 28
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Farming/Agriculture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Outsource IT Solutions Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 223
Location: Naperville, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 386
Number of employees: 46
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Xperteks Computer Consultancy
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 222
Location: New York, NY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 300
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (26-100), Lower Midmarket (101-499)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Cutting Edge Network Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 221
Location: Maitland, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 3635
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100), Lower Midmarket (101-499)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: River Run
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 220
Location: Glendale, WI
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 264
Number of employees: 75
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportaion, Construction/Smart Building, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: ES Consulting
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 219
Location: Ontario, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 135
Number of employees: 26
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Henson Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 218
Location: Miami, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 38
Number of employees: 175
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (state and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: Framework IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 217
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 379
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small Business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Advertising
Company Name: Preferred Business Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 216
Location: Whippany, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 49
Customer size target: Smaller business (26-100 employees), LowerMidmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smarting Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Magna5
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 215
Location: Suite 290, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 241
Number of employees: 216
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: R3
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 214
Location: Gaithersburg, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 82
Customer size target: Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Government (federal), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Computerease
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 213
Location: Collinsville, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Data Processing Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 212
Location: Columbia, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 225
Number of employees: 76
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small Business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Phamaceutical, InsuranceLegal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: LBMC Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 211
Location: Brentwood, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 197
Number of employees: 117
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: Opus Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 210
Location: Reigate, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 114
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (state and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Retail
Company Name: IntelliComp Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 209
Location: Baltimore, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 75
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Healthcare/Phamraceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Taylorworks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 208
Location: Longwood, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 12
Customer size target: Small Business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: The Miller Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 207
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 443
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small Business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: SIRKit
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 206
Location: Edmonton, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 229
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small Business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smarket Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Virtual IT Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 205
Location: Shellharbour City Centre, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 168
Number of employees: 297
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Kappa Computer Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 204
Location: Lake Mary, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 44
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: Small Business
Industries served: Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Vivitec
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 203
Location: Crestview Hills, KY
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 25
Customer size target: Small businesses (26-100)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Business System Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 202
Location: West Lafayette, IN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 376
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small Business (under 25 employees), Small Business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Twintel Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 201
Location: Garden Grove, CA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 19
Customer size target: Small Business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Nonprofit Organizations
We've crossed the halfway mark in our 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 reveal, and you could say it's all uphill from here.
We're counting down the world's top 501 managed service providers throughout the week, culminating in the unveiling of the top 100 MSPs on Friday, June 21.
The slideshow above features companies ranked 250-201.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
If you're wondering how we ranked the top MSPs after they submitted their applications for the MSP 501, we have a comprehensive breakdown of our methodology, which we updated for 2024.
Be sure to return Thursday, June 20, at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, when we'll release the list of companies ranked 200-151. Look for it atop the Channel Futures home page. And if you want a sneak peek at the MSPs that made our top 100, we have a webinar Thursday afternoon where you can also get some in-depth analysis of industry trends from some of the executives of companies that made this year's list.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
