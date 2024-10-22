Infovista launched a new partner program that will expand its collaboration with VARs and help with the deployment of radio access network (RAN) technologies.

Infovista Synergy, which was launched on Tuesday, will help partners to streamline the sale of 5G and next-gen network solutions. Infovista Synergy would offer partners access to Infovista's portfolio, which includes solutions for network testing, planning and assurance. It also provides enhanced enablement, training, technical support and co-marketing opportunities, as well as a "shared growth" program wherein resellers and the vendor align their objectives.

Infovista's Dave Tulis

"The launch of Synergy is about building more than just partnerships. It’s about creating value for our partners, our customers, and the broader telecom ecosystem," said Dave Tulis, chief revenue officer at Infovista. "With 5G reshaping network architectures, we are evolving how we engage with resellers, putting an emphasis on collaboration, trust, and mutual growth to deliver the best solutions to market."

The new Infovista Synergy program is part of a longer scheme to move beyond direct sales toward a structured engagement model that allows partners to benefit from transparent communication, detailed action plans and opportunities for close collaboration, the company said.

Related:How Channel Execs Can Make Better Decisions Faster

Infovista Synergy Praised by Partners

Infovista's longstanding partners praised the program's potential.

Notel's Lukascz Klej

“As 5G becomes the backbone of digital transformation, Infovista's advanced tools allow us to offer high-performance solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Notel CEO Lukasz Klej.

Infovista incorporated generative AI and 360-degree intelligence in May as part of a larger effort to accelerate 5G monetization among B2B services.