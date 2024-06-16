Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers 2024, 450-401
Our second countdown on the first day of the 2024 reveal of top managed service providers is here. See who ranked 450-401.
June 17, 2024
Company Name: Ever Nimble
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 450
Location: West Perth, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 286
Number of employees: 80
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Sedcom Networks
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 449
Location: Billericay, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: Spera Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 448
Location: Murrysville, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 448
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Education (K12), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: DJC Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 447
Location: Blackburn, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 331
Number of employees: 70
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Retail
Company Name: Blue Line Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 446
Location: Charlotte, NC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 486
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Carbon60
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 445
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 356
Number of employees: 194
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Technology
Company Name: Systems Technology Consultants, a Morrison Maierle Company
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 444
Location: Helena, MT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 465
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: DataLink Interactive
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 443
Location: Millersville, MD
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: N/A
Company Name: Sierra Experts
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 442
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: MSP Corp
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 441
Location: Montreal, CAN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 399
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Education (College and University), Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal
Company Name: ADNET Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 440
Location: Rocky Hill, CT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 413
Number of employees: 67
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Community IT Innovators
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 439
Location: Washington, DC
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 435
Number of employees: 54
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Network Data Systems
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 438
Location: Schaumburg, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 461
Number of employees: 95
Customer size target: Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (Federal), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Retail
Company Name: MSP Blueshift
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 437
Location: Melbourne, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 480
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: CTSI
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 436
Location: Lubbock, TX
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 395
Number of employees: 56
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: Ozark Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 435
Location: Batesville, AR
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 463
Number of employees: 10
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing
Company Name: Fizen Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 434
Location: Tampa, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 242
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Proper Sky
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 433
Location: Abington, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Bluescale
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 432
Location: Sydney, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 457
Number of employees: 30
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations, Retail
Company Name: Vitis Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 431
Location: Cincinnati, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 94
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Technology Lab
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 430
Location: Nashville, TN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 309
Number of employees: 61
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12)
Company Name: PSM Partners
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 429
Location: Chicago, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 416
Number of employees: 84
Customer size target: N/A
Industries served: Education (College and University), Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: CBM Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 428
Location: Breaux Bridge, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 481
Number of employees: 28
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Farming/Agriculture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local)
Company Name: NENS
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 427
Location: Lowell, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 404
Number of employees: 50
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: ramsac
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 426
Location: Guildford, UK
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 427
Number of employees: 111
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: MIS Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 425
Location: Suwanee, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 124
Number of employees: 29
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: Numata Business IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 424
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 85
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Granite Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 423
Location: Missoula, MT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 471
Number of employees: 36
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Engineering/Architecture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: AtNetPlus
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 422
Location: Stow, OH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 361
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Andromeda Technology Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 421
Location: Lockport, IL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 399
Number of employees: 45
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: Nex-Tech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 420
Location: Hays, KS
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 429
Number of employees: 314
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Education (K12), Farming/Agriculture, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical
Company Name: WCA Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 419
Location: New York
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 414
Number of employees: 24
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Education (College and University), Financial/Banking/Accounting, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Rockport Technology Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 418
Location: Salem, NH
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 447
Number of employees: 17
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology
Company Name: JMARK
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 417
Location: Springfield, MO
Number of employees: 125
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Manufacturing
Company Name: iCorps Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 416
Location: Woburn, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 74
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: Bulletproof IT
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 415
Location: Red Deer, AB, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 16
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: Anchor Managed Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 414
Location: Saskatoon, SK, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 423
Number of employees: 21
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Certified CIO
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 413
Location: Hanover, PA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 14
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: C1
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 412
Location: Bloomington, MN
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 2,474
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Engineering/Architecture, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Liberty Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 411
Location: Griffin, GA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 378
Number of employees: 20
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Exigent Technologies
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 410
Location: Morristown, NJ
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 391
Number of employees: 35
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Greystone Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 409
Location: Denver, CO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 257
Number of employees: 124
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Professional Services
Company Name: Enablis
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 408
Location: Sydney, Australia
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 316
Number of employees: 43
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Marketing/Media/Advertising, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Jolera
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 407
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 350
Customer size target: Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Communications/Telecom, Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate
Company Name: InfoTECH Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 406
Location: Lafayette, LA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 438
Number of employees: 15
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Energy/Oil/Gas/Mining/Utilities, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Insurance/Legal/Real Estate, Legal
Company Name: ClearCom IT Solutions
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 405
Location: Sturbridge, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 411
Number of employees: 23
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees)
Industries served: Automotive/Aerospace/Logistics/Transportation, Engineering/Architecture, Government (State and Local), Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Spade Technology
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 404
Location: Mansfield, MA
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 323
Number of employees: 32
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: Entech
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 403
Location: Fort Myers, FL
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: N/A
Number of employees: 87
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Education (K12), Hospitality/Food/Beverage/Entertainment, Manufacturing, Nonprofit Organizations
Company Name: SymQuest Group
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 402
Location: South Burlington, VT
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 412
Number of employees: 143
Customer size target: Small business (under 25 employees), Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees)
Industries served: Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Health Care/Pharmaceutical, Legal, Manufacturing
Company Name: ThrottleNet
2024 MSP 501 Ranking: 401
Location: St. Louis, MO
2023 MSP 501 Ranking: 450
Number of employees: 47
Customer size target: Small business (26-100 employees), Lower Midmarket (101-499 employees), Upper Midmarket (500-999 employees), Enterprise (1,000 or more employees)
Industries served: Construction/Smart Building, Financial/Banking/Accounting, Government (State and Local), Legal, Manufacturing
The Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2024, which ranks the world's top managed service providers, continues with the company's ranked 450-401 in this year's assessment. See the slideshow above for a countdown of these best MSPs.
Editor's Note: If you are having trouble advancing past slide No. 5 above, turn off your ad blocker.
You'll be able to see the next 50 in our list, those MSPs ranked 400-351, Tuesday.
Then, if you missed it, be sure to check out the companies ranked 501-450 here. It includes a breakdown of our methodology that shows how we chose the leading managed IT service providers of the year and the various technologies and business decisions that helped these MSPs play a vital role in the modern tech landscape.
Register for the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 webinar, June 20, where we'll identify the top 100 MSPs before they are publicly available the next day.
See the rest of our 2024 MSP 501 slideshows as we reveal them all week:
