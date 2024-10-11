VMware users are happy with Broadcom.

That’s the big takeaway from a new vendor-funded report this week, and it likely comes as an eyebrow-raiser within much of the channel. Indeed, cloud providers and partners alike have spent the last 10 months decrying Broadcom’s strategic changes to VMware, especially the abrupt shift to subscription licensing and trimming of the partner program rolls.

Now, to be clear, this study was commissioned and carried out by OVHCloud US, a VMware partner that also sells through the channel. It’s not known whether the company polled specific VMware users who might be more OK with Broadcom’s overhaul than others. Either way, the results present a different take on the coverage and comments of the last almost-year. Find out what OVHCloud US’ channel director has to say to Channel Futures readers about this survey of VMware users.

But if you or your customers do rank among the unhappy VMware users, you have another vendor option. OpenNebula has joined a number of its peers in retooling its channel program in hopes of luring your business. We give you the overview before turning to a couple of pieces of news from Google Cloud.

On that note, if you’re down to take some more AI courses, you’re in luck. And if you’re a Google Cloud partner wanting to do a better job of tracking − and capitalizing on − your incentives, check out the new Earnings Hub. We chat with Colleen Kapase, vice president of channels and partner programs, for some insights.

Finally, ERP provider Acumatica, which sells through VARs, consultants, ISVs and other partners, has a new platform for professional services users.

See all of this channel-impacting cloud computing news in the slideshow above.