As the first week of October comes to a close, companies including Cisco, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud all have AI and cloud developments that impact the partner channel.

In other words, if you like ending your week on a high note with a load of AI and cloud computing news, which have become inextricably intertwined, we are happy to oblige.

First up, check out the rumors around Cisco Systems and CoreWeave. Could the latter be the industry’s next AI and cloud goldmine?

Next, in more AI and cloud news, find out about Salesforce’s new Tableau Alliance initiative. You may not be able to join yet, but it’s good to have on the radar.

And while we don’t want to sound repetitive, there’s even more AI and cloud news from Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS and the fourth-largest hyperscaler, Oracle Cloud. AI demand has these cloud providers expanding all over the world — although this week the announcements seem to reflect concentration in one particular part of the globe.

After that, find out what NetApp is doing with Google Cloud. Yes, the arrangement involves both AI and cloud.

There is a little break from the all-AI and cloud action, however, with news from Insight Enterprises (the giant managed service provider that bought Google Cloud-only SADA late last year). Find out what’s new with the company around Google Cloud rival AWS.

We do return to the AI and cloud focus with the last two bits of news in the slideshow above. The first comes from CDW, which has released a report around IT decision-makers and cloud computing, with some AI considerations filtering into the results. And last, look for new data from Synergy Research Group and global cloud computing stats. Don’t be shocked: AI demand lies behind providers’ rising revenue.