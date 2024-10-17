Channel People of the Week at AWS, Pax8, Canalys
Backlash against AWS over a pro-Palestine necklace, Pax8 on legacy distributors and Canalys' take on Intel all feature in this Channel People of the Week
October 18, 2024
Welcome to this October edition of the Channel People of the Week, our roundup of the leading stories, experts, and thought leaders who helped shape the news of the week.
Our top story features an AWS executive whose necklace reflecting support for Palestine sparked intense backlash for herself and Amazon.
There's also Pax8 and its efforts to distinguish itself from competitors in the distributor space.
Finally, there was the Canalys EMEA Forum in Europe. The leader of the analyst organization declared that Intel is in serious trouble.
You can read about all these stories and more in the slideshow. Find out which was No. 1, then sign up for our Channel Futures newsletters, and you can have more of a say into which stories make our weekly list.
