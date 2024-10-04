CrowdStrike partners remain committed to the cybersecurity vendor in the aftermath of the global IT outage in July that impacted 8.5 million Windows devices.

That’s according to Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer. The global IT outage caused by CrowdStrike impacted airports, banks, hospitals, retailers and more.

The outage occurred on July 19 and CrowdStrike said restoration was nearly complete on July 25.

“We're really focused on moving forward, and the purpose of Fal.Con 2024 was turning the page and thanking the ecosystem for standing with us,” Bernard said. “Partners were really instrumental in the recovery. All of those different partner types helped their customers recover. I think the recovery was extremely rapid if you look at the data and the announcements that we publicly put out, and I think what Fal.Con really showed us is that the ecosystem is all in and all in on this platform.”

CrowdStrike: Stronger After Global IT Outage

Following the global IT outage, CrowdStrike hasn’t seen partners say “we're not going to work with CrowdStrike and we're going to work with somebody else,” Bernard said.

CrowdStrike's Daniel Bernard

“What we've really seen is, 'Wow, we're really impressed with how CrowdStrike handled this,” he said. “There are bumps in the road in building technology and building business. We took responsibility and our response was transparent, and I think partners appreciate how we handled this and see the potential in the future … and they see the opportunity.”

Partners have the perspective of working with a lot of other vendors and making the decision of who they want to work with, both in terms of the “quality of our response and how we handled this,” Bernard said.

“Ultimately, I think we're a stronger company following this chapter and going into the future, and I think that benefits the market and benefits partners,” he said.

In the meantime, CrowdStrike has expanded its CrowdStrike Marketplace to more than 260 listings from 140 partners, adding strategic resellers to help global customers discover, try and buy third-party solutions integrated with the Falcon platform. The marketplace launched in September of last year.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from CrowdStrike’s Daniel Bernard.