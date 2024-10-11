Application security posture management (ASPM) provider Apirro is on a mission to be the first in its technology category on numerous fronts.

That’s according to John Leon, Apiiro’s vice president of partnerships and business development. The ASPM provider's platform unifies application risk visibility, prioritization and remediation with context to allow security and development teams to secure what they develop and deliver to the cloud.

“We are continuing to innovate as the first ASPM in the market,” Leon said. “We came out of stealth in 2020 and we won the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Award in the spring of 2021, just post COVID-19, so a lot of things were happening during the COVID-19 years. I love for us to be first. I wanted to be first with a partner program. We wanted to be first to market in Asia Pacific with a new partner, and we want to take this globally. The market is there and there's an opportunity for us to take new technology and innovation around the globe.”

ASPM Provider Doubling Down On Partners

From a partner standpoint, Apiiro plans to “double down” on the partners it has invested in, Leon said.

“It's still early days,” he said. “If you have an AppSec practice, we would love to hear from you. We have a partner program, a partner portal and we are taking on new partners. Again, if you have an AppSec practice, we can certainly work together. I'd like to think we have credibility now in the market with the customers that we have. We have a team here that can help enable and provide resources, and we're going to work arm in arm with you and side by side as a new partner.”

Related:Sophos CEO Joe Levy on Lessons Learned from CrowdStrike-Microsoft Outage

Apiiro's John Leon

There’s a big opportunity for partners to make money with Apirro, Leon said.

“At the end of the day for partners, it's where there is the opportunity to not just sell a new SaaS service and new innovation, but build the services element around it,” he said. “We're actively having those discussions today. We've got an Apiiro Spotlight risk assessment service that is live today, where partners use it to do an initial risk assessment for a customer, show the inventory, show the risk score and give it a nice report, so it’s a monetizable service that exists today.”

In addition, the ASPM provider is beefing up its support work for partners, Leon said.

“We're going to do zero to 10 to get the partner up and running, our customer success team will do that,” he said. “We'll have success criteria. All of these other things we're doing, unique workflow development and new reporting capabilities, let's give this to the partner world and have them do what they do around building practices, more services offering around this, etc. I expect we'll have that more formalized in the year ahead. And again, more revenue opportunity, more ability for retention and more stickiness, those are the things we want to get after in 2025.”

Related:Cynomi vCISO Platform: 'Proof Is in the Pudding'

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Apiiro’s John Leon.