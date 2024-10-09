Qualys Partners Get New Risk Operations Center

Qualys partners will gain new opportunities with the vendor’s new cloud-based Risk Operation Center (ROC) with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM).

Qualys unveiled ROC with ETM at this week’s Qualys Security Conference Americas in San Diego. With it, CISOs and business leaders can manage cybersecurity risks in real time, turning fragmented, siloed data into insights that align cyber risk operations with business priorities, according to Qualys.

The solution consolidates both Qualys and non-Qualys security risk data, including from technology alliances like Forescout, Microsoft and Oracle across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

ROC with ETM aims to unify asset inventory and risk factors, apply threat intelligence, business context and risk prioritization, and orchestrate remediation, compliance and reporting through a single interface.

Benefits, Opportunities for Qualys Partners

Barb Huelskamp, Qualys’ senior vice president of global channels and alliances, said ROC with ETM offers partners several benefits and opportunities.

“By providing clients with a comprehensive and unified risk management platform, partners can enhance their service offerings and increase their value proposition,” she said. “The solution's ability to integrate with various security tools and platforms can help partners attract customers with diverse cybersecurity needs, expanding their market reach. Additionally, partners can deliver better customer experiences by providing actionable insights and streamlined risk management processes, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction. Furthermore, partners can generate additional revenue by selling the ROC solution to their customers or offering consulting services related to its implementation and use.”

Related:Sophos CEO Joe Levy on Lessons Learned from CrowdStrike-Microsoft Outage

Qualys' Barb Huelskamp

The solution helps partners better accommodate their customers' cybersecurity needs by providing a unified view of risk, enabling proactive risk management, simplifying risk prioritization and supporting automated remediation, Huelskamp said.

“The solution consolidates risk data from various sources, giving partners a clear and comprehensive understanding of their customers' security posture,” she said. “By identifying and addressing potential risks before they become significant threats, the ROC allows partners to proactively manage their customers' security. Additionally, the solution helps partners prioritize risk factors based on their impact on the business, allowing them to focus on the most critical issues. Finally, the ROC integrates with IT service management (ITSM) tools to automate remediation workflows, reducing the time and effort required to address security vulnerabilities.”

Related:Cynomi vCISO Platform: 'Proof Is in the Pudding'

De-Risk Your Business

The theme of this Qualys Security Conference Americas is “de-risk your business,” Huelskamp said.

“It’s a message that applies to anyone in cybersecurity,” she said. “With so many disparate tools to measure and manage risk these days, it’s harder than ever to quantify the impact of cyber risk on a business. Qualys has been working diligently on solving this issue, which is why we’re so excited about the launch of our ROC with ETM. For a long time, there’s been a disconnect between security and the C-suite because they don’t speak the same language. That is no longer the case.”

Investing in cybersecurity services now requires partners to be able to consult/talk with customers about how to de-risk your business, not just buy disparate cybersecurity tools, Huelskamp said.

“Partners can help their customers connect and quantify the reduction of risk with the Qualys ETM and their professional services,” she said. “This is something that we want our partners to be fully invested in so that they can best provide for their customers.”

Higher Growth with Qualys Partners

Related:Fortinet Engage Partner Program Evolves to Services Model

In 2024, Qualys has seen more growth with partners in new business and customer expansion, Huelskamp said.

“Qualys continues to experience strong growth, and our partners play a crucial role in this success,” she said. “They're instrumental in expanding our market reach, providing valuable industry insights and delivering tailored solutions to diverse client bases. Our partner ecosystem has been key in driving adoption of our solutions across various sectors and geographies. Qualys relies on its partner ecosystem to deliver our solutions wrapped with their professional services from consultation to implementation, to ongoing support, remediation and ultimately reducing our customer’s risk.”

Qualys is also at the forefront of addressing AI-related cybersecurity challenges with its recently announced Qualys TotalAI solution, Huelskamp said. Launched in August, TotalAI de-risks organizations' AI workloads, particularly focusing on generative AI and large language model (LLM) applications. This solution extends its Enterprise TruRisk Platform to provide security for AI implementations.

“We want our partners to leave the conference with a clear understanding of Qualys' vision for the future of cybersecurity, along with practical knowledge they can immediately apply to benefit their clients,” she said. “This includes insights into our latest products, strategies for addressing emerging security challenges, and best practices for implementing our solutions. We're also providing networking opportunities to foster collaboration and skill development within our partner community.”