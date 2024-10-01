Tony Safoian is moving on from Insight-owned SADA after more than 20 years at the helm of the award-winning cloud services provider.

Safoian announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he is retiring. Dana Berg, chief operating officer at SADA, will take his place. Safoian will finish at SADA Oct. 17, according to his LinkedIn post.

His announcement comes almost a year after Insight closed its acquisition of SADA for $410 million. remained the CEO of SADA, an Insight company.

"Thank you to all my SADAians for your commitment to our purpose, our core values, our customers and each other. I leave with confidence knowing you’re all much, much better than me at precisely the skills and talents needed to take the mission further. I will continue to cheer you on and be here for you always," said Safoian, who praised Berg and SADA's leadership team.

Safoian said he has no plans for his post-SADA life beside spending time with his family.

"After working nonstop for almost 24 years, I’m so fortunate to be able to prioritize my personal life and put my professional life on hold," he said.

SADA's Tony Safoian

SADA, a Family Business

Safoian took over SADA in 2003, following in the footsteps of his parents Anne and Hovig. The Safoians emigrated to United States from Armenia in 1987. They founded the company in 2000.

Related:Insight-SADA Deal ‘Catapults’ VAR Past Rivals, Makes It ‘Google Cloud Star’

In 2007, SADA signed up as a launch partner for Google Workspace, then known as Google Apps for Work. SADA went on to win six partner of the year awards with Google Cloud.

"Thank you to my parents, Annie and Hovig, for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I hope I’ve made you proud," Safoian wrote.