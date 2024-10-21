Microsoft Debuts Copilot AI Agents to Boost Productivity, Save Money
Microsoft's new offer, coming in November, will help businesses create Copilot AI agents that help with productivity in multiple areas.
October 21, 2024
Microsoft on Monday introduced the world to its new autonomous Copilot AI Agents as its latest effort to enhance customers' business opportunities through its massive AI investment.
The software giant unveiled the features during its AI tour event in London. The AI-powered features will allow companies to create their own Copilot-powered agents that can assist with completing simple tasks to free up time to work on more valuable projects.
As part of the release, Microsoft will provide 10 different pre-made autonomous agent options that can companies can deploy via Dynamics 365. These include models for a "Sales Qualification Agent," a "Supplier Communications Agent," a "Customer Intent Agent" and a "Customer Knowledge Management Agent."
Microsoft's Jared Spataro
"As agents become more prevalent in the enterprise, customers want to be confident that they have robust data governance and security," Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer for Microsoft's AI at Work division wrote in a blog. "The agents coming to Dynamics 365 follow our core security, privacy and responsible AI commitments. Agents built in Copilot Studio include guardrails and controls established by maker-defined instructions, knowledge and actions. The data sources linked to the agent adhere to stringent security measures and controls — all managed in Copilot Studio. These include data loss prevention, robust authentication protocols and more. Once these agents are created, IT administrators can apply a comprehensive set of features to govern their use. "
Copilot AI Agents Latest Microsoft Investment
At least 2.1 million users engage with Copilot via Microsoft's business applications every month, a number that the company wants to increase. Clifford Chance, McKinsey & Company, Pets at Home and Thomson Reuters are among those already creating autonomous agents via Copilot to increase revenue and reduce costs, according to Spataro.
In recent quarters, Microsoft's investment in AI agents has become a priority. In its last quarterly report, it reported $19 billion in capital expenditures, with much of that revolving around AI and cloud-related technology, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said.
Read more about:Products and ServicesMSPsAgents
About the Author
You May Also Like
The Gately Report: D&H Distributing Sees Big Jump in Security BusinessOct 21, 2024|9 Slides
Channel People of the Week at AWS, Pax8, CanalysOct 18, 2024|7 Slides
VMware Users Happy with Broadcom, Google Cloud Debuts Earnings HubOct 17, 2024|6 Slides
AWS’ Ruba Borno On Gen AI, Other Cloud Computing AdvancementsOct 15, 2024|6 Slides