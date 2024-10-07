Pax8 Hires Ex-Microsoft Exec to Boost Vendor Experience
The former Microsoft vendor experience executive is the latest hire by Pax8 since its newly appointed CEO Scott Chasin took over.
October 7, 2024
Cloud commerce platform Pax8 has appointed Oguo Atuanya, a former general manager at Microsoft, to help shape its vendor experience.
Pax8 announced Atuanya's appointment as corporate vice president of vendor experience on Monday. The executive previously served as GM for Americas corporate and partner solution sales at Microsoft and has worked as a GM and sales expert in various roles at Microsoft for the past 16 years.
Pax8's Nick Heddy
“We are thrilled to have Oguo, a tenured industry veteran, lead our vendor experience team at Pax8,” said Pax8 president Nick Heddy. “With hundreds of vendors and growing in the Pax8 Marketplace, our vendor partnerships are so important to fuel the services and stacks our partners offer to SMBs. Oguo’s extensive experience with partner solution sales across the globe will be instrumental in enhancing our vendor relationships, driving increased revenue for partners, and continuing to make Pax8 the favorite marketplace for champions of small business.”
“I am very excited to join this innovative and unique organization that has built an excellent reputation for transforming the channel ecosystem through the Pax8 Marketplace, services and support,” added Atuanya. “I have watched Pax8 champion small business and drive partner growth over the years, and I am eager to contribute to the teams’ continued success.”
Pax8 Reshuffles Executive Suite Over Summer
Pax8 has had a busy summer appointing new executive leadership to oversee the market. The cloud marketplace provider promoted its CTO to CEO in May. It also appointed its first chief AI officer in July and a former executive from ScalePad to lead its channel and community efforts.
The company was among several Microsoft partners of the year and expanded a partnership with Bitdefender in June. That same month, Pax8 expanded its marketplace with new tools and vendors.
