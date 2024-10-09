Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.

Coffee with Craig and James Episode 142: IBM's Kate Woolley

The guys sit down with IBM's channel leader in this wide-ranging Channel Futures TV interview for the Channel Futures podcast.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

October 9, 2024

36 Min Listen

It's a big year for IBM, one of the first tech companies to offer a partner program for the indirect sales channel many years ago.

The IT giant recently launched a new channel program for managed service providers, and we wanted to know more about it. That's why we invited Kate Woolley, general manager of the IBM Ecosystem, to fill us in on Channel Futures TV's Coffee with Craig and James podcast.

Our wide-ranging conversation covers the new program, updates to the traditional IBM Partner Plus program, channel opportunities in AI and quantum computing, and how IBM's relationships with a pair of cloud hyperscalers are impacting partners.

About the Authors

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

