Coffee with Craig and James Episode 142: IBM's Kate Woolley
The guys sit down with IBM's channel leader in this wide-ranging Channel Futures TV interview for the Channel Futures podcast.
October 9, 2024
It's a big year for IBM, one of the first tech companies to offer a partner program for the indirect sales channel many years ago.
The IT giant recently launched a new channel program for managed service providers, and we wanted to know more about it. That's why we invited Kate Woolley, general manager of the IBM Ecosystem, to fill us in on Channel Futures TV's Coffee with Craig and James podcast.
Our wide-ranging conversation covers the new program, updates to the traditional IBM Partner Plus program, channel opportunities in AI and quantum computing, and how IBM's relationships with a pair of cloud hyperscalers are impacting partners.
