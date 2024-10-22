OpenText Expands Secure Cloud Platform For MSPs

OpenText has expanded its Secure Cloud platform for MSPs with new features like automated provisioning, augmented product bundling, integrated task management, and improved reporting and analytics.

With the new features, OpenText aims to streamline MSP operations, helping them focus on their customers.

Secure Cloud platform enhancements include an updated interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. MSPs can manage, administer and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery, according to OpenText.

In addition, MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with new product bundles that include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security.

Moreover, Secure Cloud now integrates with platforms like ConnectWise, Kaseya and Autotask. New offerings include OpenText Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Cork cyber warranty, pen testing and Azure Virtual Desktop, further expanding the platform's capabilities.

'Most Significant' Secure Cloud Evolution

Geoff Bibby, OpenText's senior vice president of SMB cybersecurity marketing and strategy, said Secure Cloud has been a trusted platform for MSPs for many years with nearly continuous enhancement on a quarterly basis.

OpenText's Geoff Bibby

“This announcement marks the culmination of our most significant evolution,” he said. “OpenText Secure Cloud is making it even easier for MSPs to grow their businesses by gaining, managing and retaining more customers in one streamlined platform. In one place, MSPs can address customers’ critical security and productivity needs.”

OpenText took several steps to gain partner and customer feedback on its platform updates, Bibby said.

“The OpenText UX research group performed A/B testing with individuals and groups of MSPs on proposed UI changes,” he said. “Early stage beta groups received private previews of proposed functionality. We also conducted partner roadshow events where groups of top MSP partners were shown new functionalities. Finally, we conducted ongoing product management and sales meetings with individual MSP partners and customers to ensure their feedback on top platform wants and needs were met.”

Cybersecurity, Cyber Resilience Solutions

MSPs can access a wide spectrum of cybersecurity and cyber resilience solutions from one streamlined platform, Bibby said. This allows them to easily aggregate and add services while saving time. OpenText MDR also delivers a “proven and much needed” response offering so MSPs can focus on all other aspects of their business.

“OpenText’s recent MSP/MSSP survey highlighted that SMBs prioritize comprehensive cybersecurity, with 63% seeking outsourced solutions that include cyber warranty services,” he said. “The new OpenText-Cork partnership also directly addresses this demand. It gives MSPs the ability to offer Cork’s cyber warranty as an add-on service, creating new revenue opportunities. This service gives SMBs peace of mind, knowing they are protected both technically and financially. For MSPs, offering such a warranty can be a key differentiator when competing for clients.”

OpenText MSPs have access to 15 different security, cyber resilience, productivity and compliance solutions, from security awareness training to OpenText MDR, Bibby said.

“By offering a complete security package with both preventative measures and financial safety nets, MSPs can attract new customers,” he said. “In addition, they will build stronger relationships with existing customers.”