PAX8 BEYOND EMEA — Cloud commerce company Pax8 added cyber resilience provider Commvault to its cloud marketplace as part of its expansion of offerings to SMBs with a hybrid approach to cloud computing.

Commvault Cloud officially joined the Pax8 marketplace on Monday. This brings together all of Commvault's SaaS and software offerings onto one platform. It also combines data security and enterprise-scale recovery in one place where MSPs can access Commvault Cloud.

The companies announced this partnership in conjunction with Pax8 Beyond EMEA in Berlin. Channel Futures is there.

“The addition of Commvault underscores our continued commitment to bring enterprise-level solutions to our managed service providers to deliver to their small-to-midsized business customers,” said Ryan Burton, VP of marketplace vendor strategy at Pax8. “In addition to being the only vendor partner in Pax8’s Marketplace to back up Salesforce, Commvault Cloud can protect the broadest set of cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments and applications, including Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Entra ID, which provide the flexibility and configurability that our partners want in a data protection solution.”

Commvault presents this as its latest move to focus on serving the channel first.

“MSPs are a critical component of Commvault’s channel-first strategy and a key pillar for our future business. Today, we are excited for this new partnership to have Pax8 join our growing partner ecosystem and to be listed in the Pax Marketplace,” said Alan Atkinson, chief partner officer at Commvault. “Through this partnership, Pax8’s growing global MSP community will now have access to the Commvault Cloud Platform, arming them with an industry-leading suite of solutions that will enhance their customers’ cyber resilience.”

Pax8, Commvault Expand Beyond Cloud Marketplace

Pax8 made the announcement a week after it hired Oguo Atuanya to help lead its vendor experience operations. The company also promoted its CTO to CEO in May, appointed its first chief AI officer in July and hired a former executive from ScalePad to lead its channel and community efforts.

Commvault last month expanded its support for AWS-focused clients through the $47 million acquisition of Clumio.