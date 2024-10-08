- Mergers & Acquisitions
CrashPlan Extends Microsoft 365 Support with Parablu Acquisition
Parablu will expand CrashPlan's ability to support Microsoft 365 customers and ensure their data is safe.
October 8, 2024
Data protection provider CrashPlan is buying data security and resiliency provider Parablu, a purchase that expands the services CrashPlan can provide to clients that rely on Microsoft 365 servers.
Crashplan's acquisition of Parablu will provide the company's customers with new tools for backup and recovery of data stored on servers, endpoint devices and various cloud servers. Existing CrashPlan customers will get new backup options at no additional costs when they use existing OneDrive and Azure infrastructure.
Crashplan's John Becker
“Organizations of all sizes worldwide rely heavily upon Microsoft applications to store their most valued intellectual property,” said CrashPlan CEO John Becker. “Recent events like the UniSuper [cloud outage] incident have reminded organizations that it is mission-critical to back up the valuable data stored on their platforms. In fact, the responsibility to regularly backup data is assigned to users by nearly every SaaS platform’s terms and conditions.”
What Parablu Provides CrashPlan
The Parablu acquisition will provide CrashPlan with a complete cyber-ready data resilience solution that will not only protect intellectual property, but will help store customers' data using existing OneDrive and Azure infrastructure, the company said. Parablu's software is able to use the unused portions of a OneDrive or Google Drive account as a secure backup repository.
Parablu's Anand Prahlad
“Customers frequently come up against storage limits and turn to Parablu for archiving to save money while retaining rich data access,” said Parablu CEO and President Anand Prahlad. “We have seen even higher demand for [Microsoft] 365 and Google Workspace protection over the last year as businesses have come to understand their shared responsibility for data backup.”
Prahlad will take over as CTO for CrashPlan post-acquisition.
CrashPlan announced a new affiliate program in late September, offering commissions and discounts in exchange for any successful referrals.
