New certifications and incentives. New partner types. Vendors are making all kinds of changes to support partners.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

April 5, 2024

patner program roundup

Enhanced specializations and designations from vendors like HP and Juniper Networks support and reward partners.

Channel Futures each month shares a roundup of partner program updates that are shaping the face of the indirect sales channel.

"Partner-first" is the name of the game for so many technology vendors, who view the channel as a key way to cover various regions and ensure end customers get the proper amount of services.

Tanium, for example, said it is going to a channel-only model. And Meter said it's teaming its direct sales reps with partners on every deal.

This list isn't just for vendors. Channel Futures also included coverage of a unique team-up between tech services distributor Telarus and serviceability platform CableFinder.

Scroll through the 13 images above to see notable partner program updates from leading technology vendors.

When done, check out the February edition.

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

