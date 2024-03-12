HP Previews Partner Program Changes

HP has announced a series of updates to its Amplify Partner Program.

Kobi Elbaz, SVP and general manager, global channel, sales innovation and operations at HP (pictured above, on stage at HP Amplify), unveiled the changes to partners last week at HP Amplify in Las Vegas. The updates are all timetabled for May 1, 2024.

HP Amplify Growth Plays

Starting in May, all HP Amplify Commercial Partners will have access to Amplify Growth Plays, a new program built around HP’s growth categories. Combined with tools, capabilities and compensation elements, Growth Plays rewards participants with benefits to drive incremental partner profitability.

In keeping with the theme of HP Amplify, the firm stressed a Growth Play focused on AI Data Science. This is designed to reward eligible partners with tailored benefits for investing in strategic focus areas beyond specialisations.

Additional Growth Plays will include Digital Services, Video Collaboration, and Active Care Services.

Simplifying the HP Amplify Partner Program

To increase access to HP’s expanded product and service portfolio, HP is simplifying the Amplify partner membership architecture. The new approach is based on a two-track structure: Synergy and Power.

As part of the Power partner track, HP is also introducing new distinctions for enrolled partners: Power Elite and Global Power Elite. This structure rewards partners who operate on a large scale and deliver “significant revenue and capabilities.”

Expanding Amplify Impact to Distribution

HP will also extend its partner sustainability assessment and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to distribution and nearly 50 countries. Since its launch in 2021, this acclaimed program has equipped >40 percent of Amplify partners with the knowledge and tools needed to champion change. HP said Amplify partners are empowered to create significant impact in areas such as Climate Action, Human Rights, and Digital Equity.

Smart Buy and Smart Buy Plus for SMBs

Elbaz also announced new frameworks for SMBs: Smart Buy and Smart Buy Plus.

“It’s going to be the main framework to work with our channel partners when it comes to SMB.” Elbaz told Channel Futures. “Smart Buy … helps us work with our distribution channel to make sure that we focus on the right product, [at the] right price [and] always available.”

Future Ready AI MasterClass

Already announced was HP’s Future Ready AI MasterClass, to capitalize on the momentum around artificial intelligence. The IT giant said it aims to equip partners with what they need to educate and advise customers on the right AI products and solutions for their needs.

HP is working with Nvidia to develop the initial series of advanced training modules. Subsequent releases, involving further Alliance Partners, aim to “augment the expertise and capabilities of HP Amplify partners.”

Elbaz also stressed the improvements HP has made to the program after feedback from partners last year.

These include the introduction of Fast Lane, for reimbursement of Marketing Development Funds (MDF) reimbursement that is 60% faster than previously. Similarly, the More for More rate multiplier to enhance partner compensation went live in November 2023.

“Amplify is the first global channel program that goes beyond performance based compensation and really focus on capabilities, collaboration and performance. We acknowledge that there is still room for improvement. And we continue to get your feedback. And now we can make Amplify a better program for all of you,” said Elbaz.