Meter is ready to scale massively with the new partner program.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

March 28, 2024

2 Min Read
New Meter partner program
Uuganbayar/Shutterstock

Meter, the provider of internet infrastructure solutions, has launched its new partner program.

With Meter's NaaS solution now powering tens of millions of square feet in more than 125 cities, this new partner program represents a next step in the company’s long-term ambition to turn internet infrastructure into a utility.

The new partner program is for VARs, MSPs, ISPs, technology service distributors (TSDs) and consultants who are involved in the deployment and management of customer networks.

Adam Ulfers, Meter's vice president of sales, said his company’s leadership team has always been focused on building a product that is highly differentiated and enterprise-ready. This is Meter’s first partner program.

Ulfers recently joined Meter to lead the new partner program. He previously was vice president of sales at Cisco.

“We believe we have built out the strongest hardware, software, deployment and management from the NaaS side,” he said. “Meter is at a point where we are ready to massively scale and that is becoming obvious to our customers and partners, which prompted this new program.”

Partners Influenced Forming of New Partner Program

Meter has been fortunate to have strong organic demand from partners, which has impacted how it built the new program, Ulfers said.

Related:15 Big Channel Changes: AWS SMB, Cox Residuals, VMware, AT&amp;T

“We have spoken with some of the strongest MSPs, VARs, TSDs and consultants to get feedback on our product and the partner program,” he said. “Partners have told us they now have a differentiated NaaS product to sell with Meter with very favorable economics to help accelerate their business.”

Meter's Adam Ulfers

Meter's Adam Ulfers

Partners benefit from offering their customers not only Meter's NaaS solution, but also operational and cost efficiencies, and new revenue growth opportunities, according to the company.
“The Meter partner program is unique in that a Meter sales representative will work alongside partners on deals to make the sales process seamless, help educate the customer on the Meter offering, and coordinate installation and management, Ulfers said. “With Meter’s NaaS offering, partners now have the ability to offer their customers a managed service for networking without the capital investment upfront. We believe the success of Meter should be hand-in-hand with that of our partners, and so we’re offering an innovative, first-of-its-kind subscription revenue share model plus referral incentives.”

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsVARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo