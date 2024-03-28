Meter, the provider of internet infrastructure solutions, has launched its new partner program.

With Meter's NaaS solution now powering tens of millions of square feet in more than 125 cities, this new partner program represents a next step in the company’s long-term ambition to turn internet infrastructure into a utility.

The new partner program is for VARs, MSPs, ISPs, technology service distributors (TSDs) and consultants who are involved in the deployment and management of customer networks.

Adam Ulfers, Meter's vice president of sales, said his company’s leadership team has always been focused on building a product that is highly differentiated and enterprise-ready. This is Meter’s first partner program.

Ulfers recently joined Meter to lead the new partner program. He previously was vice president of sales at Cisco.

“We believe we have built out the strongest hardware, software, deployment and management from the NaaS side,” he said. “Meter is at a point where we are ready to massively scale and that is becoming obvious to our customers and partners, which prompted this new program.”

Partners Influenced Forming of New Partner Program

Meter has been fortunate to have strong organic demand from partners, which has impacted how it built the new program, Ulfers said.

“We have spoken with some of the strongest MSPs, VARs, TSDs and consultants to get feedback on our product and the partner program,” he said. “Partners have told us they now have a differentiated NaaS product to sell with Meter with very favorable economics to help accelerate their business.”

Meter's Adam Ulfers

Partners benefit from offering their customers not only Meter's NaaS solution, but also operational and cost efficiencies, and new revenue growth opportunities, according to the company.

“The Meter partner program is unique in that a Meter sales representative will work alongside partners on deals to make the sales process seamless, help educate the customer on the Meter offering, and coordinate installation and management, Ulfers said. “With Meter’s NaaS offering, partners now have the ability to offer their customers a managed service for networking without the capital investment upfront. We believe the success of Meter should be hand-in-hand with that of our partners, and so we’re offering an innovative, first-of-its-kind subscription revenue share model plus referral incentives.”