Telarus, CableFinder Announce Back-Office Integration

Telarus executives say the integration will allow technology advisors to essentially create customer records in CableFinder.

James Anderson

March 12, 2024

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Tech services distributor Telarus has announced an integration with serviceability platform CableFinder in a team-up Telarus execs said will create a more efficient experience for partners.

Telarus announced its Telarus Quote Experience, describing it as a suite of tools and services that gives partners a single environment to track the sales cycle from qualification to commissioning.

Moreover, Telarus executives say they have achieved the only back-office integration with CableFinder to enable the update. Namely, CableFinder integrates with Telarus' Salesforce system. Telarus will use CableFinder's DocuSign capabilities to "effectively create customer records."

A recent Channel Futures survey of technology advisors (agents) found that quoting and pricing are the resources they most frequently leverage from their TSD partners. The next most common is commissions delivery.

Partnering with CableFinder

Telarus notably built its own serviceability tool, GeoQuote, which agents used to match different internet service providers with their customer locations. GeoQuote contains more than 70 carriers, CEO Adam Edwards said.

CableFinder started as a way to connect partners to information from some of the largest cablecos and generate quotes and pricing in a matter of minutes. The platform has since expanded to include AT&T and Viasat.

Telarus' Adam Edwards

Telarus' Adam Edwards

Edwards said Telarus had been using CableFinder internally.

"It took us a while to launch because we didn't want it sitting out on an island. When it just sits out an island, it's not part of the experience," Edwards told Channel Futures.

Edwards said Telarus envisions GeoQuote and CableFinder both feeding the integrated Telarus platform.

"When a partner says, 'I've got an issue with this quote or that order,' it's already in the system. They don't have to go fish it out of CableFinder, and we don't have to ask to identify the customer or quote. It's part of the platform. So it's a seamless experience," Edwards said.

The process was a heavy lift as Telarus and CableFinder developed the milestone integration.

"They'd never done this before," Edwards said. "This is a first and only. We worked with their technical team on an API that didn't exist."

Jed-Kenzy-Circle(1).jpg

CableFinder's Jed Kenzy

CableFinder co-founder Jed Kenzy said his company sits as the "benchmark in the broadband services industry."

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to driving progress through innovative solutions and solution-oriented technology," Kenzy said. "We continue to be the industry leaders in reshaping operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences, enabling our partners to flourish in a swiftly transforming technology landscape."

The companies made the announcement in conjunction with the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

