Work management platform Monday.com says partners have achieved 100% YoY growth in service revenues and 65% ROI over three years.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

March 19, 2024

2 Min Read
Monday.com partners benefitting
Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock

Monday.com partners are tripling their practice sizes and reaping millions in services revenue selling its technology, according to the firm.

The cloud-based work management tool has reportedly helped its partners achieve 100% year-over-year growth in services revenue and 65% return on investment over three years.

Ophir Penso, VP of partnerships at Monday.com, said the firm commissioned a Total Economic Impact study with Forrester Consulting. The study looked at data from the past three years, discovering 80% of partners’ overall revenue is attributed to their Monday.com practice.

Monday.com Partners Respond to Demand for Services

Monday.com has roughly 2,000 partners globally, driving 20% of its revenue. Its partners are categorised as solution partnerships, service partnerships and app marketplace partnerships.

“Our solution and services partners are most closely aligned to a traditional channel program,” said Penso. “In fact, that is what we called our program before this year.”

Monday.com's Ophir Penso

Monday.com's Ophir Penso

The Israel-based company said it is “investing heavily” in partners and adapting its partner program to fit the needs of services partners. The most common partner services include workflow consulting and implementation. They also offer custom development, data migrations, onboarding/training, and delivering vertical and use-case solutions for customers.

“When we first launched the partner program, Monday.com was a fairly simple tool to deploy,” said Penso.

The company’s main focus was getting partners to resell the platform in countries where it didn’t have a sales presence.

“Since then, our product and the problems we solve have gotten exponentially more complex and we saw an increase in demand from customers for services,” he said. “These services are widely provided by our incredible network of partners so we evolved the way we certify, support and motivate our partners to become true implementation experts.”

Rapid Adoption

The company’s growth is driven by a desire for “flexible, intuitive, and collaborative software … to better support the vast needs of their business and individual departments – all in one place," the company said. 

Penso said a proliferation of workplace apps and tools has led to fatigue and information overload within organizations.

“Executives and employees are overwhelmed by the various tools they toggle between to get their work done on a daily basis,” he said. “We’ve experienced rapid adoption over the past few years because we’re meeting our customers where they are, rather than having them adapt to our model.”

Read more about:

MSPsChannel ResearchEMEA

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo