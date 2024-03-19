Monday.com partners are tripling their practice sizes and reaping millions in services revenue selling its technology, according to the firm.

The cloud-based work management tool has reportedly helped its partners achieve 100% year-over-year growth in services revenue and 65% return on investment over three years.

Ophir Penso, VP of partnerships at Monday.com, said the firm commissioned a Total Economic Impact study with Forrester Consulting. The study looked at data from the past three years, discovering 80% of partners’ overall revenue is attributed to their Monday.com practice.

Monday.com Partners Respond to Demand for Services

Monday.com has roughly 2,000 partners globally, driving 20% of its revenue. Its partners are categorised as solution partnerships, service partnerships and app marketplace partnerships.

“Our solution and services partners are most closely aligned to a traditional channel program,” said Penso. “In fact, that is what we called our program before this year.”

Monday.com's Ophir Penso

The Israel-based company said it is “investing heavily” in partners and adapting its partner program to fit the needs of services partners. The most common partner services include workflow consulting and implementation. They also offer custom development, data migrations, onboarding/training, and delivering vertical and use-case solutions for customers.

“When we first launched the partner program, Monday.com was a fairly simple tool to deploy,” said Penso.

The company’s main focus was getting partners to resell the platform in countries where it didn’t have a sales presence.

“Since then, our product and the problems we solve have gotten exponentially more complex and we saw an increase in demand from customers for services,” he said. “These services are widely provided by our incredible network of partners so we evolved the way we certify, support and motivate our partners to become true implementation experts.”

Rapid Adoption

The company’s growth is driven by a desire for “flexible, intuitive, and collaborative software … to better support the vast needs of their business and individual departments – all in one place," the company said.

Penso said a proliferation of workplace apps and tools has led to fatigue and information overload within organizations.

“Executives and employees are overwhelmed by the various tools they toggle between to get their work done on a daily basis,” he said. “We’ve experienced rapid adoption over the past few years because we’re meeting our customers where they are, rather than having them adapt to our model.”