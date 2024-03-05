Barracuda Networks has unveiled new enhancements to its Barracuda Partner Success Program.

The enhancements focus on profitability with new compensation models, including discounts and rebates, and expanded technical enablement and resources.

A key differentiated element of the program is Barracuda Networks’ support for reseller partners across multiple routes to market — resale, MSP and marketplaces — providing reseller partners with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.

Program enhancements include:

Improved partner compensation models globally, including new discounts and rebates for top-tier partners and the expansion of internal offerings to create more opportunities for partners to maximize their revenue.

Stronger distribution. Newly redesigned compensation models support long-term business growth for partners by putting them in a better position to recruit new customers, and enable and secure their businesses.

Enhanced partner sales and technical enablement, with access to four new partner technical certification courses and expanded technical enablement resources. This includes making it easier for partners to build customized, trackable links to the Barracuda Email Threat Scanner and access reporting on their customer scans.

Related:Changing Partner Programs: Aryaka, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, More

Barracuda Networks Putting Itself 'In Partners' Shoes'

Jason Beal, Barracuda Networks’ vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems, said his company’s goal is to “put ourselves in our partners' shoes and listen to the voice of the partner by responding to what we hear as their most important needs and requirements in a partner program."

Barracuda's Jason Beal

“We call this partner empathy,” he said. “That is why we are rolling out the Barracuda Partner Success Program in phases — first introducing partners to the new program in December 2023, and then adding more features and benefits based on the feedback we are receiving.”

Alongside its investments in partner profitability, Barracuda Networks also is introducing a new premier-level rebate for top-tier partners. The new rebate program is structured around the customer success framework of the LAER model: land, adoption, expansion, and retention and renewal, to help drive partner profitability. The rebate program rewards partners for achievement of landing new customers, improving full adoption of product functionality by customers, expanding offerings across the Barracuda Networks portfolio, and retaining customers through valuable renewals support.

“The Barracuda Partner Success Program is designed to support partner agility, making it easier for partners to do business with Barracuda in multiple ways, whether they choose to transact as a reseller, an MSP or through the hyperscaler marketplaces,” Beal said. “The recent addition of Ingram Micro as Barracuda’s second distribution partner in North America, along with the new, more favorable compensation models we’re introducing, will give partners more flexibility and choice when working with Barracuda.”

As a result of all of the recent investments Barracuda Networks has been making in partner success, the company experienced 14% growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR) for SaaS solutions and 17% growth in ARR through its MSP business. The number of hybrid partners is also growing.