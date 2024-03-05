Sponsored By

AttackIQ Unleashes New MSSP Partner Program

AttackIQ has built a co-managed service intended for MSSPs.

Edward Gately

March 5, 2024

New AttackIQ MSSP Partner Program
AttackIQ has launched a new MSSP partner program that aims to provide MSSPs with turnkey solutions that allow them to become strategic partners in breach and attack simulation (BAS).

With the new MSSP partner program, MSSPs can take AttackIQ Flex and Ready directly to market under a SaaS model structured to minimize operational overhead, and maximize sales and profitability.

AttackIQ offers a solution designed to fuel MSSP growth and simplify security testing, the company said. Its partner portal streamlines pre-sales efforts and showcases the value of BAS testing to potential customers, and allows partners to have complete control over end-customer testing and manage their managed security services with AttackIQ's system.

In addition, MSSPs will have the ability to integrate its white-labeled solution with existing offerings or leverage it to launch a new BAS service line.  

MSSP Partner Program Benefits

The new AttackIQ program offers a variety of additional benefits, including marketing investment, lead generation solutions, and sales and technical training.

Rupen Shah, AttackIQ’s vice president of business development, channels and alliances, said his company has been focused on Global 2000 and Fortune 1000 customers with its Enterprise solution.

AttackIQ's Rupen Shah

AttackIQ's Rupen Shah

“We achieved over 82% win rate over the past four years with that solution,” he said. “With our success, it created new demands from other customer segments. Hence, AttackIQ leveraged specific security assessments in our Enterprise solution and architected a co-managed service that is intended for MSSP partners. We designed Flex packages for agentless, self-service, ad-hoc testing for MSSPs to offer to customers that drive both a pre-sales motion or product-led growth (PLG) motion for other MSSP services. In addition, AttackIQ designed a fully automated service called AttackIQ Ready for continuous testing, which leads to a recurring revenue model for MSSPs. Finally, AttackIQ designed an MSSP partner portal to be able to manage entitlements, and partner administration and insights.”

Several current and new MSSPs and cyber insurance companies were seeking new and flexible licensing models and product capabilities that are unique to their markets, Shah said.
“In fact, MSSPs shared their key challenges such as high customer acquisition costs, margin pressure and growth opportunities to upsell other services,” he said. “AttackIQ carefully designed Flex, Ready and the partner portal to address and grow the MSSP business.”

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

