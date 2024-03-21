Centreon has expanded its On Partner Program with the launch of its dedicated MSP Partner Program.

The Centreon MSP Partner Program offers what the company calls a comprehensive suite of benefits tailored to the unique requirements of MSPs. Through the program, MSPs gain access to specialized training, technical support and certification programs via a learning management system (LMS).

Furthermore, the program includes sales, marketing, and service enablement and support initiatives facilitated by a dedicated partner relationship management (PRM) platform.

Centreon's Marc-Antoine Hostier

"In a very dynamic and competitive landscape, MSPs are under pressure to differentiate themselves, drive operational efficiency and sustain profitability," said Marc-Antoine Hostier, Centreon’s COO. "Our newly launched MSP Partner Program is designed to equip MSPs with the necessary tools, resources and support for success in the market."

MSP Partner Program Addresses Latest MSP Needs

The ongoing global shift toward cloud and hybrid infrastructures, coupled with heightened security concerns, has propelled the demand for outsourced management services, according to Centreon. In response to this market trend, the company recognizes the pivotal role of MSPs in delivering value-added services to organizations and facilitating their digital transformation journeys.

According to the latest Centreon State of MSPs report, key findings indicate a strong inclination among MSPs toward expanding into new sectors or verticals, with 62% of respondents planning for growth in 2024. However, operational efficiency, cost management and competition emerge as the top three challenges faced by MSPs. Moreover, an overwhelming 87% of respondents acknowledge a growing interest among their clients in IT monitoring services.

"Our commitment to MSPs extends beyond technology," Hostier said. "We are dedicated to fostering collaborative partnerships and providing personalized support to help MSPs succeed. Our dedicated teams, including monitoring technical experts, sales and presales resources, are poised to assist MSP partners at every step of their journey."

Centreon ended 2023 with 26% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) compared to 2022. It also saw 46% growth in software subscriptions, passed the 1,000-corporate-customer milestone and added nine new MSPs.