Trustwave partners are getting help in starting their cybersecurity journeys as their customers face increasing threats and need protection.

That’s according to Garrett Gee, Trustwave’s global vice president of indirect channels and alliances. He took the role in late 2022 and brought more than 20 years of industry experience.

In February, Trustwave announced its Trustwave MailMarshal, an email content security solution, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for solutions that are built on or for Azure and intended for IT professionals and developers.

Gee has been focused on building up Trustwave’s channel program in the United States.

“In other parts of the globe, we have a pretty mature program,” he said. “So we've signed a couple of the nationwide [technology service distributors]. We've had a longstanding relationship with Avant, and we've got Intelisys and Bridgepointe Technologies, and we just signed Telarus, so we're delighted about that as well. That puts us in a position where we can get the scale that we want from the trusted advisor community here in the states.”

Marketing Programs to Help Trustwave Partners

Trustwave is working on training with its partner community because “we’re getting a lot of the people that have focused on selling network, cloud and infrastructure to pivot toward security,” Gee said.

“It can be a scary topic for them, so we've got a lot of marketing programs that we've put in place, depending on where you are on your security journey,” he said. “So if security is brand-new and you have not asked any of your customers what their security posture is, we have a track where you can enter and you can start basically at a 101 type security training. If you're very sophisticated and you're already selling endpoint detection and response (EDR) and security information and event management (SIEM), etc., you come in and we talk about the differentiators that Trustwave has.”

Trustwave's Garrett Gee

Many Trustwave partners just starting with cybersecurity have sold UCaaS, specialized in MPLS, and offered data center and cloud solutions, Gee said.

“What we're seeing is a lot of those mature partners in what I'll call the network space are looking at what's going on with their business, and where the products and services that they've been selling for the last decade or two are on the maturity curve, and a lot of them are starting to decline,” he said. “Or they're commoditized now. And so they're looking at what's the next big thing and security is one of them. Security is all over the news each and every day. So a lot of the cutting-edge partners are now leaning in. They want to learn more. How do I start introducing a security conversation into my embedded customers or for new logo pursuits as well?”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Trustwave and more cybersecurity news.