Geoff Chretien, recently appointed channel sales leader at communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider IntelePeer, has big plans in his new role.

The veteran of both NICE and Genesys, now senior VP of channel sales at the cloud service provider, finds himself at a company that's increasingly adding AI to its solution and attempting to rebrand itself as an "automation firm."

IntelePeer chief marketing executive Brian Gilman earlier this month told Channel Futures as much, hoping to distance itself from the confines of CPaaS.

Chretien went as far to say that, as a result, IntelePeer is at an inflection point, and he plans to put his 25 years of experience to work to help transform sales at the company.

Channel Sales at IntelePeer Will 'Help Company Cross a Chasm'

Changing identity is never a leisure activity, especially if you historically have been associated with a particular technology. No longer identifying as a CPaaS company, IntelePeer has hopes of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation domination.

IntelePeer's Geoff Chretien

Chretien believes he will work hard in IntelePeer's shift to AI and automation domination.

"My attraction to the opportunity comes from my experience in it, coming from NICE, which underwent a similar transformation," Chretien said.

Related:CF20: 2024's 20 Top CPaaS Providers You Should Know

That means partners must evolve to realize the opportunity ahead of them. Thus, "now we have a new product set that we want to bring to more partners and develop our channel organization," Chretien added.

He regards AI and automation as "the next frontier of the experience orchestration space."

Now known as a "CAP," or communication automation platform, IntelePeer and Chretien are watching a channel that continues to reinvent itself and evolve, something Chretien regards as fitting for where IntelePeer now finds itself in the unified communications (UC) market.

'Customers Crave More than the Basic Contact Center Offering'

Customers are looking for more than just a cloud contact center platform, Chretien argues.

"I think moving to the cloud for the sake of moving the cloud was a thing a few years ago, but now companies are seeking business value and a return on their investment," Chretien told us.

That's where partners come in, extending tools like generative AI, which he called a "game changer" for businesses. Chretien also told us that services like the kind IntelePeer provides are a differentiator for the firm.

It's what leadership in charge of channel sales at IntelePeer call an intent study.

"It is a customer assessment of their business so partners can evaluate their customers to find areas where automation can save money and boost revenue," he said.

Related:CPaaS Poised for Significant Growth in 2024

He believes this is one of the many ways partners can make money on generative AI.

Chretien says to look for more hires within IntelePeer's channel that focus on ensuring partner success.