The new program offers the same benefits for partners of all sizes.

Edward Gately

January 30, 2024

Bugcrowd partners now have access to the company’s new partner program, CrowdConnect. It aims to accelerate the growth and maturity of the company’s partner ecosystem.

With CrowdConnect, Bugcrowd plans to recruit, enable and nurture partners to market, influence, integrate, sell and deliver cybersecurity solutions and offerings.

CrowdConnect brings together partners spanning traditional and non-traditional channels, including resellers, MSSPs, agent/referral partners, consultants/advisors, SIs, technology alliance and referral partners. It provides Bugcrowd partners globally with:

  • Access to a differentiated platform that addresses multiple customer needs.

  • Results from Bugcrowd’s ongoing investment in the channel and reinvestment in partners.

  • Healthy margins and deal-registration protection.

  • Rewards and incentives for both volume and value partners.

What Bugcrowd Partners Wanted

Paul Ciesielski,  Bugcrowd’s chief revenue officer, said his company continued to see growth and health with its existing partners, but also noticed a “huge” increase in inbound partners spanning traditional and nontraditional partners. Bugcrowd recognized the opportunity this presented.

“Our partners, especially the smaller and more specialized partners, wanted the same benefits and incentives as our larger partners in order to protect margins through deal registrations,” he said. “We also saw a need for a streamlined and simplified delivery of cybersecurity solutions. Partners wanted to ensure their customers were getting access to the best resources for penetration testing, while also avoiding lengthy and complex subcontracting.”

Bugcrowd said it’s committed to uniting organizations, hackers and security professionals into a single SaaS platform to unlock the collective ingenuity often siloed. Within CrowdConnect, Bugcrowd helps partners strengthen their cybersecurity strategies, along with bringing partners’ clients crowdsourced talent from a trusted pool of skilled researchers, and the triage capabilities for reducing noise and time to remediation.

“We’ve designed CrowdConnect to be valuable for our partners, taking away the complicated processes that come with implementing powerful SaaS technology,” Ciesielski said. “We did this by instituting simplified deal registrations, the ability to work with one vendor that delivers a wide range of use cases on a single platform, access to regional sales, channel and technical teams, and executive support throughout the entire sales cycle.”

