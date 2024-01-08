Palo Alto Networks partners will see a lot from the company in 2024 to increase ease of doing business, and therefore fostering faster growth.

That’s according to Tom Evans, Palo Alto Networks’ vice president of worldwide channel sales. He said the company continues to execute on the launch of its new partner program, “but we are now looking to enhance that.”

Palo Alto Networks' Tom Evans

“There will be some things coming around custom and specific programs and specializations for our SIs, service providers and cloud service providers,” he said. “We're developing different specializations and proficiencies for certain technologies like XSIAM Elite. We're revamping some of our Prisma Cloud and our MSSP programs, and we're continuing to evolve technical expertise. So I think what they'll see this year is really a heightened awareness on all the other routes to market.”

Palo Alto Networks Simplifying Partner Experience

In addition, Palo Alto Networks will continue to work on being a much easier partner to do business with, Evans said.

“We're trying to change our internal systems to make it much simpler,” he said. “We're trying to change all of our processes so that it doesn't have thousands of steps. We're trying to just be a better communicator as far as how we get information to our partners and we're learning as we go. We're also now evolving our blog series and completely changing our portal, making it much more self-sufficient. We're launching brand-new tools in the next two months around how partners can now integrate with our Salesforce so that they can see all their opportunities, but then also understand how they're tracking compensation-wise so they can get a predictive way of knowing what dollars are going to come out of the rebates and how they're compliant towards our new program.”

Palo Alto Networks’ new partner portal emphasizes self-sufficiency so “they can be very individual and they don't have to rely on our channel business manager to walk them through if they're compliant or not,” Evans said.

“They can log in, see how they're doing without us, and we want that to be the case along with all of our training," he said.

