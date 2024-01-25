ServiceNow has unveiled new partner specializations to showcase their strengths in the market and encourage innovative ways to continue to grow their ServiceNow practice.

The new partner specializations include: service operations, serve the customer, and power the employee. The specializations are the next step in ServiceNow’s partner program evolution for partners to unlock new revenue opportunities and earn a range of benefits to further grow their practice.

The three specializations should be available for partners to obtain starting in the second quarter.

ServiceNow is on a path to significantly increase the percentage of net-new revenue sourced by partners in the coming years by supporting partners who build the ServiceNow platform into the core of their business models. Partners can acquire the new specializations by showcasing a combination of product and sales expertise through customer wins and a go‑to‑market strategy.

ServiceNow's Erica Volini

“Last year at this time, we made a massive commitment to our partner community by completely transforming our partner program to ensure that partners are front and center in everything we do as a company,” said Erica Volini, ServiceNow’s senior vice president of global partnerships. “With the launch of specializations, our customers can easily identify partners with the best experience and expertise they need to help solve some of their biggest digital transformation challenges.”

Partner Specializations Will Help Partners

The partner specializations will help partners in three areas:

Differentiate among the ecosystem: Partners will receive badging that will appear across their ServiceNow profiles with increased visibility on the ServiceNow Partner Finder. Prospective customers will also be able to search partner experts in Partner Finder based on the current specializations.

Unlock new revenue opportunities: Each specialization addresses a pressing customer need that presents a large, untapped market opportunity and high year-over-year growth.

Earn benefits to grow ServiceNow practices: ServiceNow will offer additional benefits for partners to build and grow their business through invitation to the ServiceNow Partner Advisory Council to ensure their needs and counsel are being addressed across the broader ServiceNow ecosystem. Qualifying partners will also have access to ServiceNow co-marketing programs, and the ServiceNow Partner Development Fund announced last January.

All specializations can be obtained at the regional and global level, as well as two levels of achievement for further differentiation. Additional partner specializations are expected to be launched in 2024.

In addition, ServiceNow announced an extended strategic alliance with EY to deliver solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) compliance, governance and risk management. EY will also use ServiceNow’s Now Assist advanced generative AI capabilities to bring enhanced experiences and workflow management to their employees and clients.

Also, ServiceNow and Visa have formed a five-year strategic alliance to transform payment services. The initial phase of the alliance includes the launch of a new solution called ServiceNow Disputes Management, built with Visa, which will help issuers resolve disputes faster and easier. This initial integration marks the beginning of a more extensive relationship between Visa and ServiceNow, with future plans to build new solutions, and distribute Visa products and services to joint customers.

ServiceNow in its quarterly earnings report this week said subscription revenue grew more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.