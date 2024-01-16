Veeam Software is promising more predictability with several updates to the Veeam ProPartner Network program.

First, Veeam said its 35,000 ProPartner Network partners will see greater profit through improvements in margin on the front end.

The company also is expanding deal-registration eligibility and including non-standard pricing scenarios to enable partners to grow their customer base. Veeam said it would safeguard partner margins with new price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals.

Elsewhere, Veeam will offer enhanced sales and technical training aligned to competencies. These, it said, will enable partners to differentiate through expertise in cybersecurity and disaster recovery, SaaS, Kubernetes data protection and public cloud.

Additionally, Veeam will increase marketing support. It will deliver more programs, campaigns and resources through the Veeam Marketing Center via ProPartner Portal.

Veeam's Larissa Crandall

“Veeam is a partner-first company,” said Larissa Crandall, Veeam’s VP of global channel and alliances. “Partners have been a critical element in Veeam’s success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth. We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together. Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business.”

Related:Veeam’s Larissa Crandall Eyes New Alliances, Expanding Partner Program

Veeam said it will announce a series of further program enhancements throughout 2024.

Reaction to Changes to Veeam ProPartner Network

Steve White, program VP, channels and alliances at IDC, noted the trend of customers, partners and vendors seeking mutual success. He said the Veeam ProPartner Network fosters this mindset. It does this “by offering partners marketing and technical support to enable them to be able to increase profitability in a more predictable way.”

IDC's Steve White

“As the Advizex everything-as-a-service strategy continues to accelerate, we look forward to working even closer with Veeam to deliver cyber resilience to our joint customers,” said CR Howdyshell, CEO at platinum Veeam partner, Advizex.

Bob Panos is SVP of sales and professional services at American Digital. He said the gold Veeam Cloud and Services Provider (VCSP) partner is “excited about the changes made to the new incumbency program which extends the opportunity for us to grow our business and profitability.”

However, More Layoffs at Veeam

Veeam said the updates are focused on “supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded.”

Related:Veeam Hires Gigamon, Kaspersky Vet to Lead Channel Partners

However, they coincide with the news that Veeam has laid off around 300 employees. This is despite the vendor saying 2023 was its “best ever year in terms of market share.”

Blocks & Files quoted Veeam COO Matthew Bishop as saying: “Like any successful company, during annual planning Veeam makes decisions to prioritize investment areas reflecting the evolution of the business and the market. … We’re ramping up hiring in some areas, transitioning some roles to new teams, and retiring other roles.”

Bishop said Veeam’s focus is on providing support to employees impacted by the changes and “assisting them to find their next career opportunity.”

Veeam also laid off 200 workers in March 2023.