April was a month in the channel once again dominated by talk of AI, cybersecurity threats, M&A and cloud.

One thing we continue to see less of, however, are stories about layoffs. While two feature prominently in our countdown this month, the tech industry seems to be stabilizing a bit from where we were earlier in the year.

AWS and HPE were at the forefront telling partners about their leadership in artificial intelligence.

Broadcom's CEO finally acknowledged some of the ramifications of his company buying VMware, answering some burning questions about it. ScanSource's CEO did the same concerning a controversial plan to establish a new subsidiary that some worry could compete with Intelisys.

Rubrik initiated plans to go public and the channel dealt with fallout from a ruling that will separate Microsoft Teams from the Microsoft 365 bundle.

Those are just a handful of the topics that comprise Channel Futures' top 20 stories from April.

