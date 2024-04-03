C1 wouldn't comment on the speculation, but told Channel Futures it's "operating business as usual."

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

April 3, 2024

C1 bankruptcy coming?
C1 (formerly ConvergeOne) is restructuring its balance sheet with the help of its largest investor and is considering filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to sources close to the channel reseller.

A Chapter 11 filing would allow Eagan, Minnesota-based C1 to work out a court-approved plan to repay its debt while remaining in business. Sources say C1 is looking to complete a prepackaged Chapter 11 filing so it could emerge quickly from bankruptcy and pay its vendors in full.

C1 has not confirmed the story, which first appeared on Bloomberg. However, Channel Futures sources confirmed that C1 reached a deal with creditors to restructure and receive fresh equity as part of the potential bankruptcy filing.

“C1's policy is that we do not comment on rumors or speculation,” C1 chief marketing officer Meghan Keough wrote in an email to Channel Futures. “Serving our customers is our top priority and we are operating business as usual.”

Sources close to the company told Channel Futures that C1’s largest investor, private-equity company CVC Capital Partners, is considering a sale of its stake in C1 to other private-equity investors. We could not determine by deadline if CVC will retain an ownership stake.

The move potentially would allow C1 to rework its debt and emerge from a potential Chapter 11 process as a stronger and more viable player in the IT channel. Sources said C1’s main vendors and technology suppliers remain committed to the organization and would not be impacted by a Chapter 11 filing.

C1 sells IT, communications and collaboration solutions to enterprise customers. Its focus areas include cloud, security and networking.

S&P Global Ratings report downgraded ConvergeOne last September, claiming it has struggled with industry-wide supply chain problems, higher than expected interest rates and free operating cash flow problems.

Weeks after the S&P downgrade, ConvergeOne hired former Intelisys president John DeLozier as chief revenue officer. ConvergeOne rebranded as C1 in November. At the time, Channel Futures reported the company had 10,000 customers and 5,600 technical certifications held by thousands of engineers.

The restructuring news comes less than two weeks after C1 promoted Keough to chief marketing officer and Tamara Shaw to chief transformation officer. Also last month, it launched a generative AI-powered assistant called C1 Elly that helps organizations use voice and digital data across applications, freeing them from traditional siloed CRM, ERP and ITSM systems.

Dave Raffo

