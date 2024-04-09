GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — Curious which big channel names made this year’s Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards?

Well, the list is lengthy. So lengthy, in fact, that we’re only highlighting some of the most recognizable names. Go to the Google Cloud partner blog for the full rundown.

That said, let’s get started.

First up, consultancy Cognizant took home the Global Breakthrough award. One of its competitors, Kyndryl, landed the Breakthrough: Latin America honor, while CloudWerx got the same title for North America.

For overall diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, consultancy KPMG is in for the win.

On the global expansion front, congratulations are in order for overall winner, Tata Consultancy Services. For global industry solution in services, Deloitte goes home with the trophy. In a breakdown of that category, for education services, behemoth MSP CDW gets the crown. Capgemini secured a similar one for its work in financial services and insurance, while Capgemini got one for generative AI, Cognizant for health care and life sciences, and Accenture for retail. Wipro and PwC squeezed in there for, respectively, supply chain and logistics and sustainability.

Next, Carahsoft now may laud its title as the Google Cloud partner for global public sector. For public sector, Canada, look to SoftChoice. Quantiphi, meanwhile, ranks as the U.S. education Google Cloud partner of the year in North America. Accenture received a similar nod, as the U.S. federal — civilian winner. For U.S. federal national security in North America, World Wide Technology has the bragging rights to that title. And SHI is the public sector, North America, Google Cloud partner of the year in U.S. state and local government.

The next category features several high-profile partners, starting with SADA, purchased late last year by Insight.

The Google Cloud-only MSP, which two years ago committed to driving $2.5 billion in services sales, now stands out as the Google Cloud partner of the year for global sales.

SADA said much of that achievement stems from its standing as one of the key Google Cloud partners in the gen AI pipeline. The MSP says it helped fuel a four-fold increase in gen AI consumption in 2023.

“We are dedicated to transforming businesses globally through cutting-edge technology solutions, and this award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication,” Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, said. “We look forward to continuing to drive success for our clients and impact their growth while furthering our partnership with Google Cloud.”

Meantime, Deloitte earned plaudits as the Google Cloud partner of the year for sales in North America.

In terms of the specialization category, many of the same names already featured here also garnered recognition for their work in specific areas. Here are some takeaways:

App development: Infosys

Cloud migration: HCLTech

Contact Center AI: Quantiphi

Data analytics: Cognizant

Data center modernization: Wipro

Data management: TCS

Infrastructure: Kyndryl

Location-based services: SADA

Machine learning: Accenture

SAP on Google Cloud: Capgemini

Security: Deloitte

And speaking of Deloitte, the consultancy also represents the 2024 Google Cloud partner of the year for global social impact.

Finally, a number of channel-centric vendors — which Google Cloud, like its fellow hyperscalers sees as partners — further stacked up awards. Those names include, though certainly are not limited to, Palo Alto Networks, VMware by Broadcom, NetApp, HYCU and Atlassian.