This month's Channel People on the Move features new hires and promotions at Avant, C1, Cloudli, Juniper Networks, Zayo, Zoom, Google Cloud and more.
April 1, 2024
It's a "shower" of new hires and promotions to start April. More than 50 once again grace the pages in our slideshow above featuring channel people on the move in March.
This month we feature CEOs to channel managers and everyone in between.
Take channel stalwart TPx, for instance, which hired a new chief executive with lengthy experience in the C-suite at Lumen.
Then there's Bluewave Technology Group, which named a new business development manager and also an independent advisor who the channel knows from his years at Comcast Business.
The Z's − Zayo and Zoom − were busy with channel people on the move. Zayo hired or promoted a number of channel leaders to vice president in various regions of the country, while Zoom named a regional channel manager and a sales leader.
Tech services distributors/brokerages such as Telarus, Avant and Intelisys all got in on the act, as did hyperscaler Google Cloud and traditional IT giants Dell and Juniper Networks.
You don't have to wait for our slideshow each month to see which channel people are on the move. We have a page dedicated to the topic where you can keep up with new hires and promotions in near real-time.
Take a stroll through the images above to read about friends, former colleagues and rivals on the move; then, check out last month's edition in case you missed it.
