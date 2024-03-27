This month's Channel People on the Move features new hires and promotions at Avant, C1, Cloudli, Juniper Networks, Zayo, Zoom, Google Cloud and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

April 1, 2024

40 Slides
Channel People on the Move March 2024

It's a "shower" of new hires and promotions to start April. More than 50 once again grace the pages in our slideshow above featuring channel people on the move in March.

This month we feature CEOs to channel managers and everyone in between.

Take channel stalwart TPx, for instance, which hired a new chief executive with lengthy experience in the C-suite at Lumen.

Then there's Bluewave Technology Group, which named a new business development manager and also an independent advisor who the channel knows from his years at Comcast Business.

The Z's − Zayo and Zoom − were busy with channel people on the move. Zayo hired or promoted a number of channel leaders to vice president in various regions of the country, while Zoom named a regional channel manager and a sales leader.

Tech services distributors/brokerages such as Telarus, Avant and Intelisys all got in on the act, as did hyperscaler Google Cloud and traditional IT giants Dell and Juniper Networks.

You don't have to wait for our slideshow each month to see which channel people are on the move. We have a page dedicated to the topic where you can keep up with new hires and promotions in near real-time.

Take a stroll through the images above to read about friends, former colleagues and rivals on the move; then, check out last month's edition in case you missed it.

Related:Channel People on the Move: AT&amp;T, C1, Mitel, TD Synnex, More

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo