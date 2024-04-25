AWS channel leader Ruba Borno talks generative AI, the AWS Marketplace and improving the partner experience at the AWS Partner Summit.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

April 23, 2024

5 Slides
AWS all-in on partners and generative AI

AWS' Ruba Borno on stage at AWS Summit London, April 23, 2024.

AWS PARTNER SUMMIT LONDON — “All of AWS is Team Partner.”

With that, AWS has made its boldest statement yet as to the importance of partners to its generative AI aspirations.

Ruba Borno, VP, worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, took to the stage Tuesday at AWS Partner Summit London to talk AWS’ commitment to its partnering model.

“Let’s talk about the really exciting innovation of generative AI on AWS,” she told partners. “Our partners are leading the way, and now I’m 'Team Partner.' I’ve always been Team Partner but what I’m really excited about is that all of AWS is Team Partner. Our generative AI strategy is 'partner-first'; if you look at every layer of the generative AI stack, we’ve got partners that we have launched and gone to market with. We do not launch solutions in generative AI without our partners.”

Discussion topics at the Summit are leaning heavily toward generative AI, alongside the benefits of the AWS Marketplace for partners. There were also updates of partner news announced at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas in December.

Channel Futures sat down with Borno to talk generative AI, the benefits of the AWS Marketplace to partners, and the fastest growing competency in the company’s history. See the slideshow above to discover more.

