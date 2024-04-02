More layoffs are in the works at AWS, the world’s largest cloud computing provider. Meantime, four cloud computing associations are going after Broadcom for its VMware policies, pushing for European Union intervention. Finally, there’s some colocation- and cloud-related M&A to know.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

April 3, 2024

7 Slides
AWS layoffs, Broadcom-VMware news

Not even a week into the new quarter and, well, stuff is hitting the fan in the cloud computing world, starting with AWS layoffs.

Early Wednesday, news broke that Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest cloud computing provider, is shedding a significant number of jobs. A spokesperson laid out the reasons for the AWS layoffs in a statement sent to Channel Futures, which you’ll read. The cuts come not only after Amazon as a whole already has axed more than 27,000 roles since 2022, but as end users continue to pull back somewhat on their cloud computing spending (in spite of nearly insatiable demand for generative AI workloads).

After the look at the newest round of AWS layoffs, find out the latest in the ongoing controversy around Broadcom-VMware. As Broadcom imposes more changes to VMware’s portfolio, and as end users experience the repercussions of new initiatives, four cloud computing associations in Europe are asking for help.

Calling Broadcom’s measures an example of “brutality and contempt” toward customers, the groups want European antitrust officials to intervene on behalf of the region’s cloud computing users. Find out what they have to say, what Broadcom is saying and what another cloud provider thinks.

Finally, we end with a look at some colocation- and cloud-related M&A activity. But first, we kick off this short cloud computing news roundup in the slideshow above with those AWS layoffs.

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
