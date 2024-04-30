Kaseya 365 Subscription for MSPs Makes Its Debut

KASEYA CONNECT — Kaseya on Tuesday launched Kaseya 365, an subscription program that includes data protection, security, management and automation for MSPs. The launch highlighted the official opening of Kaseya Connect 2024 in Las Vegas. Channel Futures is there.

The Kaseya 365 subscription includes remote monitoring and management (RMM), antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR), patch management, ransomware rollback and endpoint backup. It also includes 20 core automations to improve workflow efficiency.

Kaseya 365 costs $3.99 per endpoint, per month for a limited time before it rises to $5.25 per endpoint. The $3.99 price will be available until at least the end of May. Kaseya also is offering Kaseya 365 Express without MDR for $1.75 per device for a limited time, with an eventual $2.25 list price.

Voccola called 365 “a monumental game changer — one that is going to flip the industry on its head and power its future. Everything we’ve done over the past decade has led us to this moment, and I cannot wait to see our MSPs experience these immense benefits. With Kaseya 365, MSPs powered by Kaseya have a tremendous financial and operational advantage over their peers. Not only are their profits 30-50% higher, but they no longer have to make hard decisions about what technology to include for their customers based on cost.”

Kaseya 365 appears to be the news Voccola teased last October when he said in 2024 Kaseya “will make the announcement of buying Datto seem insignificant. He also said there would be more focus on backup this year.

Along with Kaseya 365, Kaseya unveiled a "Partner First Pledge" with five key initiatives:

Kaseya launched FLEXSpend for Backup last year but is extending it to its entire portfolio. Customers can move spend from one product to another, even reallocating it across suites.

Kaseya pledges to allow customers to modify their contracts to account for a significant client loss, helping to alleviate the financial hit.

The Price Lock Guarantee from Kaseya caps any increase in current customers' product pricing to a maximum of 5%, plus any adjustments necessary for inflation. This helps protect customers from unpredictable price increases.

Partners can buy new Datto BCDR subscriptions or renew an existing contract on a monthly schedule.

Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain said the one-year contract addresses partner concerns over “the heavy-handed three-year agreements. Taking Datto back to month-to-month and aligning one-year pricing with three-year pricing should have a positive response.”

As for promised profitability, McBain said one-third of MSPs don't make money with cost of goods.

“So proof will be in the pudding if they can pull off this bundle savings,” he said.

Canalys principal analyst Robin Ody said Kaseya 365 is in line with its IT Complete strategy.

”They have always believed that bundles, annual and multiyear deals, and discounts were the way to go to win in the market,” he said. “If we all go back to our economics classes, we would see this as standard practice in an imperfectly competitive market. It sounds like something a [private equity] firm would come up with. I can almost imagine someone in a room where somewhere mentioned the Herfindahl Index at some point. But a lot of other companies are talking about platforms/single panes of glass/the one ring to rule them all, so it seems fairly normal.”

The rollout was well received by MSPs at Kaseya Connect.

Kevin Damghani, CEO of IT Partners+, said Kaseya 365 “combines everything an MSP would need under one subscription.”

“We’re constantly working with customers to triage what services they need most — but we are often left sacrificing offerings they’d benefit from due to financial constraints and the headaches that come from managing too many vendors and price points,” said Damghani, whose MSP is ranked No. 123 on the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Michael Goldstein, CEO of Lan Infotech (No. 200 on the 2023 MSP 501), said Kaseya 365 will “give my customers more bang for their buck. It’s a total no-brainer. There is no better solution for the price.”