The past month has featured channel-impacting M&A from Cisco, Nitel, Evergreen, The 20 MSP, ScanSource, CrowdStrike, Accenture and more. Read our recap.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

April 10, 2024

10 Slides
Latest M&A impacting the channel

The latest M&A with channel implications runs the gamut from a multibillion-dollar acquisition involving IT giant Cisco to MSPs gobbling up other MSPs and everything in between.

It also includes acquisitions that haven't happened yet, such as the plans ScanSource is laying out to create a new subsidiary that operates alongside Intelisys, its tech services distributor entity. There is a subsequent M&A plan once it establishes the "NewCo."

Furthermore, CrowdStrike announced a purchase that will enrich its cloud data protection platform and Accenture made a pair of acquisitions in Europe focused on supply chain logistics and analytics.

Nitel made its biggest acquisition since picking Hypercore Networks in 2022. We'll tell you the channel benefits of it buying WAN Dynamics.

See our slideshow above for the latest M&A impacting the channel and its variety of partner types.

