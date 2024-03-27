From a controversial new ScanSource subsidiary to a deep dive with Google Cloud and layoffs at Ingram Micro, March was packed with channel news. But what is No. 1 on our countdown?

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

April 2, 2024

20 Slides
Top 20 stories in March

The 2024 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas was the catalyst for a lot of the news that made our countdown of top 20 stories for March.

Nothing was bigger (at the event, anyway; we're not giving away what was No. 1 just yet) than ScanSource unveiling what for now it's calling "NewCo," a planned subsidiary that has tech advisors who work with Intelisys wondering exactly how it will impact them.

Another big news item from the show was T-Mobile introducing the 5G-connected laptop to the Channel Partners crowd. The company will rely on the channel for a bug chunk of revenue from the offer.

We also published images from the Channel Partners Expo Hall that had you scrolling for the biggest and brightest booths at the event.

CP Expo of course wasn't the only highlight in March. Zoom introduced a new channel program and promoted someone from within to run it. And we caught up with security legend Gil Shwed for a Q&A at the Check Point CPX 2024 event in Las Vegas. We wanted to know more about his plans for the future since announcing he's stepping down as CEO of the company.

We encourage you to sign up for our daily, biweekly and weekly newsletters. That's one of the ways to influence what makes our monthly countdown. To assemble our top 20, we combine results from our newsletters with online traffic to the Channel Futures website.

Related:Top 20 Stories of 2023: Broadcom-VMware, Layoffs, Intelisys Shake-Up, More

See the slideshow above for Channel Futures' top 20 stories in March.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo