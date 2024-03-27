The 2024 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas was the catalyst for a lot of the news that made our countdown of top 20 stories for March.

Nothing was bigger (at the event, anyway; we're not giving away what was No. 1 just yet) than ScanSource unveiling what for now it's calling "NewCo," a planned subsidiary that has tech advisors who work with Intelisys wondering exactly how it will impact them.

Another big news item from the show was T-Mobile introducing the 5G-connected laptop to the Channel Partners crowd. The company will rely on the channel for a bug chunk of revenue from the offer.

We also published images from the Channel Partners Expo Hall that had you scrolling for the biggest and brightest booths at the event.

CP Expo of course wasn't the only highlight in March. Zoom introduced a new channel program and promoted someone from within to run it. And we caught up with security legend Gil Shwed for a Q&A at the Check Point CPX 2024 event in Las Vegas. We wanted to know more about his plans for the future since announcing he's stepping down as CEO of the company.

